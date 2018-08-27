Firefighters leave the scene of a fire that killed several people including children Sunday in Chicago.

6 children among 8 Chicago fire deaths

CHICAGO -- Eight people were killed -- including six children -- in a fire early Sunday morning in Little Village on Chicago's west side, officials said.

A teenager and a young adult were taken to hospitals in very critical condition, and a firefighter was hospitalized in good condition.

A large crowd gathered outside Mount Sinai Hospital, where some of the victims were taken. They were quiet and pacing until they received word of the fatalities.

Hours later, it was still unclear how the fire started.

Nearby, men cried, women held onto the hands of children and neighbors watched from across the street as Jessie Cobos said he lost three children in the fire.

"We're asking God to protect us, and he'll heal our hearts," Cobos said. "We've got to love each other today because tomorrow is not promised."

Cobos said he was the father of Giovanni, 10, Gialanni, 5, and Alanni, 3.

"I got a phone call stating that there was a fire on this block and the pastor wanted me to come pray for the family," he said. "I never knew I was going to come pray for my own kids."

Students protest outside gun company

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Student gun-control advocates and one of the survivors of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting on Sunday completed a 50-mile, four-day march in Massachusetts to the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, where they protested gun violence and weapons manufacturing.

More than 100 protesters rallied outside company headquarters in Springfield. They held American flags and signs that read "We Can End Gun Violence" and "Books not Bullets."

The marchers condemned Smith & Wesson for making the rifle used in the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The group wants the company to donate $5 million to gun violence research.

Protesters said they also want the company to stop making weapons outlawed under Massachusetts' 2004 assault weapons ban. That law mirrors a federal ban that expired in 2004.

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, who spoke at the rally, called the march empowering.

Counterprotesters held signs across the street from Smith & Wesson supporting the gun-maker and the Second Amendment, which protects the right to have weapons. They held signs that read "I love S&W." Others held signs with images of firearms.

Iowan wants daughter's life celebrated

BROOKLYN, Iowa -- The father of the 20-year-old Iowa woman whose body was found in a cornfield last week wants people to remember her by "celebrating something wonderful."

Rob Tibbetts urged the hundreds of people at his daughter's funeral on Sunday afternoon to remember Mollie Tibbetts' passion for life and her desire to help others.

To highlight his call to celebrate "wonderful" things, Rob Tibbetts recognized a couple who had just married the day before during his eulogy inside the gymnasium at Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School.

Mollie Tibbetts grew up in Brooklyn, a city of 1,500 people in central Iowa, and graduated from the school in 2017.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts' death. Investigators say the 24-year-old Mexican farmworker led them to a cornfield Tuesday where Tibbetts' body had been left since her July 18 disappearance.

Tibbetts had been staying in Brooklyn during a summer break from her studies at the University of Iowa.

Buffalo bishop rejects calls to resign

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Roman Catholic bishop of Buffalo, N.Y., on Sunday rejected calls to resign over his handling of sexual abuse allegations against priests, saying: the "shepherd does not desert the flock" in difficult times.

Bishop Richard Malone said he is appointing a task force of clergy, lay people and "an elected official or two" to review how sexual abuse claims from adults are handled.

The diocese released a list in March of 42 priests facing sex abuse allegations. A Buffalo television station reported last week that Malone allowed one accused priest to remain in his parish and gave multiple chances to another who'd been suspended by the previous bishop.

"I'm profoundly sorry for the pain this has caused you," Malone said at a Sunday news conference. "While nothing I can say to you can heal the hurt of this tragic breach of trust, as bishop I must extend my heartfelt apologies."

Malone said the diocese also would create a new office of professional responsibility and cooperate with the state attorney general's office and local prosecutors in any potential investigation.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins on Friday called for Malone's resignation and asked for such a probe. The Democrat said there's "overwhelming evidence" Malone "exhibited poor leadership and knew about children and others put in harm's way."

