Police: North Little Rock man says he doesn't drink and drive 'often' by Clara Turnage | Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments

A North Little Rock man jailed on a drunken-driving charge told officers that he doesn't drink and drive "often," according to an arrest report.

Police stopped Charles Wayne Johnson, 65, about 3 p.m. Friday at East Scenic Drive and Sunset Lane after seeing him nearly run off the road and hit a guardrail, the report states.

During a sobriety test, Johnson refused to follow the officer's finger with his eyes, instead saying "I just want to look at you" and almost fell over, according to the report. "I don't drink and drive often," Johnson told officers, the report says.

By Saturday evening, Johnson had been released from the Pulaski County jail on $1,055 bond, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 17.

