Sheriff's office suspects foul play in disappearance of 80-year-old Arkansas woman by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 3:23 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Betty Slaughter, 80, of Hot Springs.

Authorities in Arkansas said Monday they think foul play was involved in the disappearance of an 80-year-old Hot Springs woman.

Betty Slaughter was reported missing Wednesday, Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick said in a news release.

Investigators found evidence at her home in the 100 block of Legend Circle that made them suspect she was a victim of foul play, according to the release.

“We are investigating this case as a criminal case rather than just a missing person,” McCormick said. “We ask for the public’s help in solving this case.”

