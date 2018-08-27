Authorities in Arkansas said Monday they think foul play was involved in the disappearance of an 80-year-old Hot Springs woman.

Betty Slaughter was reported missing Wednesday, Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick said in a news release.

Investigators found evidence at her home in the 100 block of Legend Circle that made them suspect she was a victim of foul play, according to the release.

“We are investigating this case as a criminal case rather than just a missing person,” McCormick said. “We ask for the public’s help in solving this case.”