A man attending his child's birthday party said he was threatened at gunpoint and later fired upon after arguing with the child's mother, according to a report.

The 33-year-old victim told police he was attending the party Saturday evening at a home in the 10000 block of Ronald Drive in Little Rock when he began arguing with the woman about money.

During the argument, a male pushed him, pointed a handgun at him and threatened to kill him, a report from the city's Police Department states.

Officers wrote that family members separated the pair, and then the child's mother left with the gunman in a 2000 Ford Explorer shortly before 8 p.m.

As the SUV traveled down Ellis Street, it drove behind the 33-year-old's vehicle, and one shot was fired toward him near the intersection with Markham Street, authorities said. The Explorer then drove off.

The person listed as a suspect on the report did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Monday morning.