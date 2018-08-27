Hot Springs St. Patrick's Day parade names starter for 2019 event

A So You Think You Can Dance all-star will lead the 2019 World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hot Springs, organizers said Saturday.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss will be the parade's official starter when it takes places March 17.

The hip-hop dancer first appeared on Season 3 of So You Think You Can Dance but failed to make the top 20. He returned the next season and was named the runner-up. In 2010, he was chosen as one of 10 all-star dancers for the show's seventh season.

Since leaving the show, tWitch has been a recurring guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He has also starred in Step Up: All In, Step Up Revolution and Magic Mike XXL alongside Channing Tatum.

“tWitch will be the perfect entertainer to bring an even greater level of excitement for the crowds of fans who have learned to expect plenty of fun as the parade covers the 98-foot length of Bridge Street,” Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said in a statement.

The 16th annual parade, which allows only 40 entries, is expected to attract more than 30,000 people to the city's downtown district.

The 2019 grand marshal, which will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17, will join the ranks of 'NSync's Joey Fatone and actors Kevin Bacon and Mario Lopez, who have all served in the role.