FOOTBALL

Three Razorbacks earn scholarships

University of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris found an unusual way to announce which walk-ons received full scholarships Sunday evening.

After the Razorbacks’ practice inside the Walker Pavilion, Morris called up Grant Morgan, D’Vone McClure and Connor Limpert to execute a deep snap, hold and field goal kick to show how players have to be ready for any curveballs in a game.

After Morgan snapped to McClure, who held for Limpert’s successful field goal, Morris called the team up and said, “It’s that easy. You’ve got to be ready for everything because these three guys just got put on full scholarship.”

The announcement drew immediate roars of approval from the Razorbacks, who mobbed the three.

Morgan, a sophomore from Greenwood, played in all 12 games last year and notched 38 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 hurries and 2 pass breakups.

Limpert, a junior from Allen, Texas, won the starting job at kicker in Week 3 last year and finished 8 of 9 on field goals, including a long of 48 yards, and made 33 of 34 PATs. Limpert is best known for making the game-winning 34-yard field goal with four seconds left in Arkansas’ 38-37 victory at Ole Miss.

McClure, a sophomore who played at Jacksonville, has appeared to win a starting position at nickel back after switching to defense. A four-year minor-league baseball player in the Cleveland Indians’ system, McClure played in five games in 2016 before sitting out last year.

— Tom Murphy

VOLLYEBALL

Arkansas evens record in Kansas

The University of Arkansas defeated Kansas on Sunday 25-13, 26-24, 21-25, 27-25 in Lawrence, Kan.

Hailey Dirrigl led the Razorbacks (1-1) with a career-high 25 kills. Okiana Valle had 18 digs, and Elizabeth Pamphile and Maia Stripp had six blocks.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Arkansas falls in overtime

The University of Arkansas allowed a goal in the 107th minute to fall 3-2 to McNeese State in Lake Charles, La., on Sunday.

With second-half goals from junior Tori Cannata and sophomore Taylor Malham, the Razorbacks came back twice to force over-time, but McNeese State’s (3-1-0) Havana Johnson scored the game-winner after a rebound near the right-post deflected to her feet. Arkansas (2-1-1) goalkeeper Rachel Harris had come off her line to try and knock the ball away on the first shot attempt, but could not get her hand on it, leaving the goal open for Johnson.

For Cannata and Malham, both of their goals were their first of the season and equalized the match in the 79th and 90th minutes.

UCA beats Missouri State

Savannah Tidd and Connie Awuku-Darkoh had goals in the University of Central Arkansas’ 2-0 victory over Missouri State on Sunday in Springfield, Mo.

The Bears (2-1-1) won the game despite getting outshot 18-5. Lauren Mercuri made six saves for the Bears.

Lyon can’t shake Centenary College

Joyce Barbosa scored a pair of goals for Lyon College (0-2), but Centenary College (1-0) knocked off the Lyons 3-2 on Sunday in Shreveport.