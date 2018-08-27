15-year-old is shot several times in LR

A 15-year-old is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Saturday night, Little Rock police spokesman Steve Moore said Sunday.

Officers were called to a shooting report at approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday at 5201 Geyer Springs Road, where they found the teenager bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds in the torso, arm and upper body, Moore said.

Though the teenager was in critical condition, he was able to give officers information about the suspected assailant, which, coupled with witness reports, helped officers identify a suspect, Moore said.

The suspect, Moore said, is a man in his 30s who lives in the area. The man reportedly had a verbal fight with the victim Saturday night before pulling out a weapon and shooting him multiple times, Moore said.

The teenager was sent to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where Moore said he stabilized overnight. Because the victim is a minor, Moore said the Police Department will not release his name.

Moore said the criminal apprehension unit was searching for the suspect Sunday evening.

Window man sold drugs, police say

A Little Rock man who, police said, was selling heroin out of his basement window was arrested Friday.

Little Rock police got a tip saying Terry J. Walker, 37, was selling narcotics out of his basement window on Vancouver Street, according to an arrest report.

Officers who searched the residence reported finding a small baggie of heroin, several pills and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Walker on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule III controlled substance and methamphetamine, and transferred him to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Sunday in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Inmate accused of assault with urine

A Little Rock inmate threw urine on a correctional officer Sunday, according to a report.

Christeon Jharmae Peer, 19, was charged with aggravated assault on a correctional employee Sunday after reportedly using a cup to throw urine on a deputy in the Pulaski County jail.

Peer was already charged with theft of property, harassment and multiple failure-to-appear charges and was being held in lieu of $30,000 bond at the time of the assault, according to the jail's roster.

Peer was still in the Pulaski County jail with no additional bail set as of Sunday evening.

Attack victim hit by brass knuckles

Police said a Little Rock man used brass knuckles to attack his wife's cousin Sunday.

Pulaski County deputies arrested Levell A. Washington, 29, on charges of criminal use of a prohibited weapon, second-degree battery and aggravated assault Sunday after he reportedly assaulted his wife's cousin, who had come over to mow the lawn.

Deputies said the cousin was bleeding from his face and head Sunday when they arrived on the scene, and that the man told them Washington had "pulled two guns on him" before going to get brass knuckles and attacking him, according to the arrest report.

Washington was transferred to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Sunday with no bail set.

Report says driver failed sobriety test

A North Little Rock man jailed on a drunken-driving charge told officers that he doesn't drink and drive "often," according to an arrest report.

Police stopped Charles Wayne Johnson, 65, about 3 p.m. Friday at East Scenic Drive and Sunset Lane after seeing him nearly run off the road and hit a guardrail, the report states.

During a sobriety test, Johnson refused to follow the officer's finger with his eyes, instead saying "I just want to look at you" and almost fell over, according to the report. "I don't drink and drive often," Johnson told officers, the report says.

By Saturday evening, Johnson had been released from the Pulaski County jail on $1,055 bond, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 17.

Husband accused of sandwich assault

A North Little Rock man is behind bars after his wife accused him of hitting her in the face with a sandwich, an arrest report says.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office were sent to a home in the 400 block of Stevens Drive about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, where a woman said Cleon Smith, 57, had been throwing clothes at her all morning, according to the report.

Smith admitted to hitting the woman with clothes and a sandwich, and was transported to the Pulaski County jail, the sheriff's office said. He was being held without bail on a charge of third-degree domestic assault as of Sunday evening, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 2.

Metro on 08/27/2018