Top Texas receiver looking to visit Arkansas again

Highly regarded junior receiver Collin Sullivan visited Arkansas during the summer and is hoping to make his way back to Fayetteville for a game this fall.

“Last time I went was my first time ever in Arkansas and the campus was really beautiful,” Sullivan said. “I’ve been close with the staff for a while now actually and it was great seeing everyone.”

Sullivan (6-1, 183 pounds) of Round Rock, Texas, has 10 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Oregon, Baylor and others. Arkansas coach Chad Morris and receivers coach Justin Stepp were the first to offer him while at SMU.

He enjoyed seeing and talking to Morris and Stepp during his visit June 14.

“My parents love them as well and they’ve always been real special to my family,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan and Stepp have been in contact, but on Sept. 1 their communication will increase with college coaches being able to interact with junior prospects on social media.

“Coach Stepp and I have been in contact for a while and still are now,” Sullivan said. “I gotta make sure to check in with him and it’ll change on Sept. 1, but we’re all just about to get into season and it’s been a busy few weeks for everybody but we’ve been in touch and I’m really looking forward to see how Coach Morris sets this new tone this season.”

He recorded 32 receptions for 531 yards and 4 touchdowns, and rushed 7 times for 41 yards as a sophomore. Sullivan looking to attend an Arkansas game this season.

“My family and I have been looking for the best weekend based on our schedule,” Sullivan said. “We’re definitely hoping to get up there, though.”

Sullivan thinks highly of the Arkansas staff and how he could develop on and off the field.

“Just their priorities and how they grow their players to be great young men and that’s always been high on my parents, because obviously I’m choosing somewhere that’ll change my life forever,” Sullivan said.