Maria Carrascosa (from left), Alba Vicente and Maider Vicente, three women known as ”La Mondidas”, pose while taking part in a religious pilgrimage in honor of Saint Bartholomew in the small village of Sarnago, northern Spain, on Sunday. ”Las Mondidas” is one of the most ancient traditions in Spain calling for a good harvest.

China's Didi fires officials after slaying

BEIJING -- Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has fired two executives and will suspend one of its carpooling services nationwide starting today after a woman was raped and killed in eastern China, allegedly by a driver, the company said Sunday.

The killing of the female passenger on Friday was the latest violent crime involving a Didi driver, only three months after another Didi driver was accused of killing a flight attendant.

Police in the city of Yueqing in Zhejiang province said they arrested a Didi driver who admitted raping and killing the 20-year-old woman on Friday. On Saturday, Didi Chuxing apologized, saying it has "inescapable responsibility" for the incident.

The victim had used the carpooling service in the afternoon and after getting into a car sent a text message to her friends calling for help, police said.

The company acknowledged that it failed to respond promptly to a possible warning sign about the driver accused in the killing, saying that the platform had received a complaint a day earlier from another passenger about him.

That passenger had complained that the driver repeatedly asked her to sit in front, drove them to a remote spot, and followed her for a while even after she got out of the car, Didi Chuxing said in a statement.

Syria support unwavering, Iranian says

DAMASCUS, Syria -- Iran's defense minister said Sunday that his country will continue its support of the Syrian government to ensure improved security in the region, adding that the nature of the two countries' cooperation won't be decided by a "third party."

Israel has expressed concern over Iran's growing influence in Syria, accusing Iran of seeking to establish a foothold near the frontier with the Jewish state. The United States has been pressing for Iran to withdraw its fighters from Syria. In recent meetings between U.S. and Russian officials, President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton said he and Russian officials are discussing the issue, without providing details, calling it a U.S. priority.

Iran says its presence in Syria is at the invitation of the Syrian government. "No third party can affect the presence of Iranian advisers in Syria," Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami told reporters in Damascus.

His comments came at the start of a two-day visit to Syria, where he met with Syrian President Bashar Assad and other senior officials. The high-level military delegation headed by Hatami is expected to boost cooperation between the two countries.

Iranian lawmakers oust finance minister

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's parliament voted Sunday to fire the country's finance minister amid an economic free fall fanned by America's withdrawal from the nuclear deal with world powers, dealing another blow to President Hassan Rouhani's administration.

"Over the last year since you became the minister, the dinner table of the people has shrunk to the point of invisibility," conservative lawmaker Hosseinali Hajideligani of Isfahan told Masoud Karbasian during the legislative hearing. "The purchasing power of the people has dropped down at least by 50 percent. You have made the people poorer every day."

A narrow majority of 137 lawmakers in the 260-seat parliament voted to fire Karbasian, an Iranian economist who became the country's finance minister in August 2017 after Rouhani won re-election. He replaced Ali Tayebnia, who served as finance minister for the entirety of Rouhani's first four-year term.

Karbasian sought to defend himself, saying that America had "targeted our entire economy and social fortifications."

"America is seeking to block the country's economic vessels to put people under pressure and stir dissatisfaction," he told lawmakers. "They are after hitting the government and ruling system. You should believe that we are at an all-out economic war."

France lowers growth forecast for '19

PARIS -- The French government has lowered its economic growth forecast for next year to 1.7 percent and unveiled plans to cut public spending in an effort to stay in line with European Union budget commitments.

In an interview Sunday with Le Journal du Dimanche, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the government will base its 2019 budget on that reduced estimated growth, down from the previous estimate of 1.9 percent. He said France is still committed to be in line with EU rules regarding public deficits.

"If growth slows down, there will naturally be an impact," he said. "But that will not prevent us from sticking to our commitments on cutting taxes while controlling public spending and debt."

Philippe explained some measures included in the 2019 budget, which is to be formally presented at the end of September. He said pensions and family and housing benefits will not be pegged to inflation anymore -- meaning they will increase at a more moderate pace.

He promised that the government would not cut down benefits aimed at helping the poorest.

