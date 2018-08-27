— Don Crow, 84, has been active in the community for most of his life.

Formerly of Kensett, he worked with those who led the initiative to build a hospital in White County in the early 1960s. He was there when White County Memorial Hospital first opened in 1967; he now volunteers in the admissions department at the hospital, which is now Unity Health.

“The Lord placed me here [at Unity] so I could help other people,” Crow said. “So many people in this community have helped me. … Now it’s my turn to repay that help and do something for someone else.”

Jamie Laughlin, director of volunteers at Unity Health, said Crow “is a wonderful man.”

“He is dedicated to his community,” she said. “He truly enjoys serving others and giving back. He treats Unity Health patients, visitors and associates as if they were in his home — because he takes ownership of his responsibilities as a volunteer. He is truly committed to make their experience a compassionate one through lighthearted conversation that usually helps get their minds off why they are at the hospital in the first place.

“He reminds many of us that he is praying for us and our families. And I am thankful for his prayers and find comfort in him telling me so. His joyful heart is proof that there is a blessing reaped from helping others.”

Laughlin said words that come to mind when she thinks of Crow are “devoted, dedicated, committed, faithful, prayerful, compassionate and gentleman.”

Crow, who lived in Kensett for approximately 50 years before moving to Searcy in 2012, was a member of the Searcy Junior Chamber of Commerce — Jaycees — and worked with a committee to get a bond issue passed to get White County Memorial Hospital built.

“It took two attempts to secure funding to build the hospital,” he said. “They first tried for a 100-bed hospital, then a 50-bed hospital.”

According to information on the Unity Health website, unity-health.org, White County citizens voted in 1961 to build a hospital, but they defeated the 2-mill tax that was needed to construct the 100-bed facility, so the county hospital could not be built. In September 1963, voters approved the bond issue, and ground was broken on a new 50-bed hospital on Aug. 1, 1965. White County Memorial Hospital admitted its first patients on Jan. 16, 1967.

“Since the hospital opened, we’ve had several additions to the medical center, acquired several medical facilities out in the county, and we’ve changed the name to Unity Heath,” Crow said.

“I am so proud of this hospital. I am especially proud of our affiliation with the Mayo Clinic … and the fact that the taxpayers now do not pay 1 cent for its operation … with the proper management of the board of directors and under the leadership of Ray Montgomery (former president and CEO), Crow said.

“Ray got us to where we are now, and I feel strongly that Mr. [Steven] Webb, our new CEO, will carry on the tradition,” Crow said.

“When my wife, Mildred, passed away in 2011, I was lonely, and I came to Unity to volunteer,” he said. “I work four days a week with some of the most wonderful people in the world. We have approximately 150 volunteers who work all over the hospital. I am in my sixth year of volunteering here. I have volunteered more than 4,000 hours since I started.”

Crow was born in McRae and raised in Cotton Plant. He graduated from Cotton Plant High School in 1952.

“In a huge class of 16,” he said, “but what is amazing is that 11 of us are still living.”

Crow was drafted by the Army in 1956. He served two years of active duty and 3 1/2 years in the Army Reserve.

“I proudly served with the U.S. Army between the Korean and Vietnam wars,” he said.

“In 1958, I was hired at Security Bank in Searcy, which is now known as First Security Bank,” Crow said. “I was the first drive-thru teller. The drive-thru part of the bank was separate from the main bank. That was quite an experience.

“I worked at the bank for 21 1/2 years. On Feb. 22, 1979, I had a near-fatal heart attack and was forced to retire. After rehabilitation, I tried to go back to work but just could not do it. I retired in November 1979.”

While Crow was working at the bank, he helped organize the Optimist Club of Searcy in 1966.

“I was the first president of the Optimist Club of Searcy,” he said. “Later, in 1976, I was elected governor of the Arkansas District.

“I’m still a member,” he said. “People ask me why I’m still involved in the club. I tell them, ‘It’s better to wear out than rust out.’”

While living in Kensett, Crow was a member of the Kensett City Council for eight years.

“I was acting mayor for five or six weeks,” he said, laughing. “During that time, we acquired a major grant for sewer lines for residents in the city who had never had that before. That was my one major accomplishment as acting mayor.”

Crow is active in his church, Kensett United Methodist Church.

“The Lord called me to be a lay speaker,” he said, adding that he has been one since 1965. “Last week, I was at a church in Rose Bud. I will go to just about any church to speak, to preach that Jesus Christ is the Savior. I have been in the pulpit many times.”

Crow has been married twice. He has one daughter from his first marriage, Avis McKinney, who lives with her husband, Greg, in Illinois; they have two children and two grandchildren.

Crow and his late wife, Mildred, who were married 46 years, had two children. Their son, Fred Crow, lives with his wife, Alicia, in Conway and has one son, Jack. Don and Mildred’s daughter, R’cell Kerr, and her husband, Britton, live in Little Rock; they have a blended family of three children, Elizabeth, Dakota and Landry.

Don Crow said that when he is not volunteering at the hospital or attending Sunday School and church, he has two days a week to do his housework, laundry and yard work.

“I keep busy,” he said.