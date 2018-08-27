Sections
Robbed at gunpoint after refusing to give stranger her number, woman tells Little Rock police by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 5:35 p.m. 0comments

A woman was robbed at gunpoint early Monday after she refused to give a stranger her phone number, Little Rock police said.

The 34-year-old victim told authorities she was walking home shortly before 12:30 a.m. when she was approached by two males, one of whom asked for her phone number.

The woman refused, and the robbers drove away in a 2018 white Jeep, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Officers wrote that the pair returned a few minutes later as she was in the 200 block of Thayer Street. One of them pointed a handgun at her and demanded she get on the ground and give him her purse.

The Little Rock resident did as he said, and the robbers fled with her purse and cellphone, according to the report.

No suspects had been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

More headlines

