Amber Alert issued in Arkansas for missing toddler by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:17 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Kara Griffin and Gary Phillips are shown in these photos provided by Arkansas State Police.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl who police believe may have been taken by her mother's ex-boyfriend, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said in an alert on Tuesday morning that Kara Griffin and her mother disappeared after being seen around 12:30 p.m. Monday in Kensett, which is east of Searcy in White County.

Police said investigators believe that 29-year-old Gary Phillips may "have taken them against their will and is known to be abusive to both."

"Witness statements indicate that Phillips has made threats to harm both Kara and her mother and is upset that [the mother] ended their relationship," police wrote. "At this time it is believed that Phillips does not have a vehicle and his mode of transportation is on foot."

Kara Griffin is white, stands about 2 feet tall, weighs 25 pounds and has sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

Phillips is white and stands about 6 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known residence was in Bald Knob.

