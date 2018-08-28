A 65-year-old Arkansas man died Monday morning, days after being involved in a crash that injured two others, authorities said.

The wreck occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. 270 and Arkansas 227 in Royal.

According to a preliminary state police report, James W. Albertson was headed west on U.S. 270 in a 2015 Honda when he tried to turn left onto the state highway and drove into the path of an eastbound 2007 Land Rover.

The vehicles collided, injuring Albertson and two people in the Land Rover: Franklin and Stacy Barksdale, both 57-year-old Bryant residents.

Albertson, a Royal resident, was pronounced dead at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, the report states.

State police said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the Garland County wreck.

At least 312 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.