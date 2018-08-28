Arkansas to host Texas-San Antonio at Verizon Arena

— Arkansas will host Texas-San Antonio in North Little Rock in the coming basketball season.

The game between the Razorbacks and Roadrunners will be played Saturday, Dec. 15, at Verizon Arena, according to the UTSA schedule that was released Tuesday. Broadcast plans and a game time is not yet available. Arkansas' past three games in North Little Rock have not been televised or been made available for an Internet stream.

UTSA was 20-15 overall and 11-7 in Conference USA last season, and advanced to the second round of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.

The Roadrunners return their two leading scorers from a year ago in sophomore guards Jhivvan Jackson (18.4 points per game) - the reigning Conference USA freshman of the year - and Keaton Wallace (11.4). UTSA also welcomes back forward Adrian Rodriguez, a redshirt freshman who scored 10 points in 14 minutes before suffering a season-ending injury in the Roadrunners' season opener against East Central last November.

UTSA is coached by Steve Henson, who is 34-34 in two seasons. Henson was a longtime assistant coach to Lon Kruger, spending a combined 15 seasons with him at Illinois, UNLV and Oklahoma, and with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.

Arkansas is 5-0 all-time against UTSA. The Razorbacks won 104-71 in the most recent meeting on Jan. 4, 2014, in Fayetteville.

The UTSA date is the 29th known for Arkansas in the coming season. The Razorbacks are expected to play 31 regular-season games but have not officially released their non-conference schedule.

Arkansas 2018-19 Basketball Schedule - Known Dates

Nov. 9 - vs. Texas (El Paso, Texas)

Nov. 12 - California-Davis

Nov. 18 - Indiana

Nov. 21 - Montana State

Nov. 23 - Texas-Arlington

Dec. 5 - at Colorado State

Dec. 8 - Western Kentucky

Dec. 15 - Texas-San Antonio (North Little Rock)

Dec. 22 - Texas State

Dec. 28 - Austin Peay

Jan. 5 - at Texas A&M

Jan. 9 - Florida

Jan. 12 - LSU

Jan. 15 - at Tennessee

Jan. 19 - at Ole Miss

Jan. 23 - Missouri

Jan. 26 - at Texas Tech

Jan. 29 - Georgia

Feb. 2 - at LSU

Feb. 5 - Vanderbilt

Feb. 9 - at South Carolina

Feb. 12 - at Missouri

Feb. 16 - Mississippi State

Feb. 20 - at Auburn

Feb. 23 - Texas A&M

Feb. 26 - at Kentucky

March 2 - Ole Miss

March 6 - at Vanderbilt

March 9 - Alabama