Arkansas judge sentences man to 40 years in child porn case; affidavit states 1,181 'child abuse images' found on devices

A man received a 40-year prison sentence in Arkansas on Monday for possessing child pornography.

Jay Harris, 46, of Sac City, Iowa, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court to 20 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Harris was arrested Sept. 1 after an investigation that started in April 2017. That month, Bella Vista police responded to a disturbance call on Norwood Drive concerning Harris and a woman and learned Harris had child pornography on his computer, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A forensic evaluation on two laptops and an external drive discovered 1,181 "illegal child abuse images," the affidavit states. The child pornography involved victims ranging in age from 2 to 15, authorities said.

Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Harris to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction followed by a seven-year suspended sentence.

Harris must be evaluated for sex offender treatment and will be required to register as a sex offender.

He received 361 days of credit for the time he spent in the Benton County jail awaiting his trial and was ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with any minors.

"If you find yourself alone with someone under 18, then it's your duty to turn around and go the other way," the judge told Harris.