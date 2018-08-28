Sections
Astronaut-in-training quits NASA for first time in 50 years by The Associated Press | Today at 11:23 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption This June 6, 2017 photo shows NASA astronaut candidate Robb Kulin at Ellington Field in Houston. - Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — For the first time in 50 years, an astronaut-in-training is quitting NASA.

Astronaut candidate Robb Kulin has resigned halfway through his two years of training at Johnson Space Center in Houston. A NASA spokeswoman said his departure is effective Friday and that he is leaving for personal reasons that the space agency cannot discuss due to privacy laws.

Kulin, 34, was among 12 new astronauts chosen last summer from a record 18,300 applicants. An Alaskan native, Kulin was working as a senior manager at SpaceX when selected and said at the time he was hoping to fly on a vehicle he helped design. SpaceX and Boeing are developing NASA's first commercial crew capsules, due to launch within the next year.

The last time astronauts-in-training resigned from NASA was in 1968.

