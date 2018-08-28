Talk focuses on land management

A free program about restor- ing and managing public and private land will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the West Fork Public Library, 201 Garfield Ave.

Joe Woolbright, owner of Ozark Ecological Restoration, and Joe Neal with the Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will present the program. It is part of the Beaver Watershed Alliance speaker series.

Lunch will be served. Register for the event at 479-750-8007 or info@beaverwatershedalliance. org.

Holiday float trips explore river

Free guided canoe or kayak float trips on the White River below Bull Shoals Dam will be offered by Bull Shoals-White River State Park over Labor Day weekend.

Trips are at 9:30 a.m. and

12:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Cost is $20 per person, or $10 for children 12 and younger, and includes all gear and shuttle. Peo- ple may bring their own boats but must provide their own shuttle.

Floats leave from the park’s dock on the river. Take-out is at White Hole access. Paddlers will learn about the river’s eco system and see wildlife along the way.

Register by calling the James A. Gaston visitor center at Bull Shoals Dam, 870-445-3629.

Jared wins Elite Series

Bill Jared won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament Aug. 18 with five bass that weighed 13.22 pounds. He also had big bass at 5.47 pounds.

Mike White placed second with five bass at 12.31 pounds. Curt Clark was third with five bass at 11.61 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, each with five bass, were: fourth, Da- vid Louks, 11.07; fifth, Roger Yar-

brough, 11.04; sixth, Ricky Searcy, 10,72; seventh, Francisco Pinto, 10.57; eighth, Wes Usrey, 10.4; ninth, Kirk McClelland, 9.98; 10th, Eric Douthit, 9.86.

Usrey had second-place big bass at 4.89 pounds.

Church hosts trap shoot

Bella Vista Assembly of God church will host the third annual NWA Christian Fellowship Trap Shoot on Sept. 29. The shoot is at the Bella Vista trap and skeet range, 16301 Rocky Dell Hollow Road in Gravette.

Cost is $35 per person and in- cludes shotgun shells. There are adult and youth divisions.

For more information contact Hoss Diego, 479-250-9949 or bvagtrapshoot@yahoo.com.

NWA Outdoors listings are for any news or upcoming events in or about the outdoors recreation ex- cept competitive ball sports. Send submissions to news@nwadg.com.