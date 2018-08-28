The North Little Rock Times and the Lonoke County Democrat are scheduled to publish their last editions this week.

Representatives of GateHouse Media, which publishes the weeklies, didn't immediately return telephone calls Monday afternoon, but the closings were confirmed by Ashley Wimberley, executive director of the Arkansas Press Association.

"This Friday will be their last day of operation at both of those newspapers," she said. "There's obviously going to be a great void with those two community newspapers gone."

GateHouse, which publishes newspapers in 32 states, acquired seven weeklies in the two counties from Stephens Media in 2015 and merged the newspapers into two weeklies in 2017.

The North Little Rock Times, Sherwood Voice, Maumelle Monitor and Jacksonville Patriot were combined into the North Little Rock Times and the Lonoke County Democrat, the Cabot Star-Herald and The Carlisle Independent became the Lonoke County Democrat.

Their demise signals the passing of an era, North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith said.

"We're certainly sad we're losing the Times," he said. "It's been around for as long as I can remember. It's sad to see them go. There's no doubt that the day of the local newspaper is coming to an end.

"When the bottom line is not there, they have no choice but to cut their losses. I'm not surprised."

Carlisle Mayor Ray Glover had heard rumors the Lonoke County Democrat was closing when he was reached Monday afternoon.

"I sure hope that's not the case, but it sounds like it is," he said. "I really hate to see that. They do a pretty good job."

GateHouse, a subsidiary of New Media Investment Group, owns 145 daily newspapers with a total paid circulation of 1.9 million and 340 weekly newspapers with an estimated weekly reach of 2.5 million, according to its website.

Its holdings in Arkansas include daily newspapers in Arkadelphia, Conway, Hope, Fort Smith, Pine Bluff and Stuttgart and, after this week, 15 weekly newspapers.

Earlier this month, New Media reported total revenue of $338.8 million in its second quarter. The total was 20.4 percent more than the second quarter in 2017. But for properties it held for at least one year, revenue declined 4.9 percent.

Wimberley said that from a community coverage standpoint, the "silver lining" is other newspapers will continue to have a presence in the area. The weekly England Democrat could help fill the void as can The Leader, which is based in Jacksonville. Published twice a week, it covers north Pulaski, Lonoke and White counties with an emphasis on Jacksonville, Sherwood, Cabot, Ward, Lonoke, Austin and Beebe.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Steed of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

