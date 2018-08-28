Sections
Central Arkansas city's mayor says he's withdrawing bid for re-election by Jake Sandlin | Today at 5:15 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher is seen in this 2015 file photo.

Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing his re-election bid in the Nov. 6 general election, where he would have faced three opponents.

Fletcher, 63, isn’t resigning his position but will leave office when his term ends this year, he said. Fletcher has been mayor since winning a special election in 2009.

“While I am optimistic about the future of Jacksonville and still support the resurgence of our great city, as I believe the best is still ahead, I feel it necessary that I step aside after this term ends on December 31 to allow new leadership to guide our city,” Fletcher said in a statement emailed late Tuesday afternoon.

“I wish nothing but the best to the other candidates and we as a community need to support their candidacy whether we support their election or not — with dignity and respect.”

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

