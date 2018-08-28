Sections
story.lead_photo.caption This image released by ABC shows co-hosts of the daytime talk show "The View," from left, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman. - Photo by Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via AP

LOS ANGELES — Former Fox & Friends Weekend host Abby Huntsman is joining The View.

In a statement Tuesday, Huntsman said she was excited to return to her professional roots at ABC, where she began her journalism career.

She'll be working as a co-host with The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts who include Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain.

Huntsman shares family political credentials with Meghan McCain: Huntsman's father, Jon, is U.S. ambassador to Russia.

The View launches its 22nd season next Tuesday, Sept. 4. Guests announced for the season include former Secretary of State John Kerry, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress Taraji P. Henson and porn actress Stormy Daniels.

