MAGNOLIA -- With its offense sputtering at inopportune times Monday, it was Fouke's defense that paved the way to a season-opening victory over Parkers Chapel.

The Panthers scored 14 points off 3 turnovers and got 2 short touchdown runs from junior running back Kade Foster to fend off a late comeback and defeat the Trojans 26-21 at Wilkins Stadium in Magnolia.

Safety Aric Avila had two interceptions and defensive back Gabe Parker had one for Fouke (1-0), which held on after starting quarterback Hunter Lansdell was ejected midway through the fourth quarter. Running back Chance Crabtree ran 12 times for 84 yards, while Trenton Crabtree finished with 71 yards on 18 carries for the Panthers.

Lansdell, who was kicked out of the game with 7:17 to go after a personal foul penalty, was 5 of 16 for 100 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Fouke ended the night with 277 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Caleb Jacobs was 13 of 31 for 159 yards with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for Parkers Chapel (0-1), which racked up 286 yards of total offense but hurt itself with several penalties.

Fouke grabbed a 7-0 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter with Foster's first score, a 4-yard run, to polish off a 6-play, 66-yard drive. The junior added to the Panthers' advantage with 8:14 remaining in the half with his 1-yard score, but the Trojans used a key interception to get back in the game.

Three plays following Avila's interception in the end zone, Parkers Chapel defensive back Hunter Palculict picked off Lansdell at Fouke's 26. Jacobs responded with a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Bell at the 3:30 mark of the second quarter to trim the Trojans' deficit to 14-7 by halftime.

Lansdell's 40-yard touchdown toss to Parker pushed Fouke's lead to 20-7 with 7:24 showing in the third quarter, but the Trojans inched closer on their next series.

Jacobs found Bell for an 11-yard touchdown pass at the 5:43 mark of the third quarter to end a 5-play, 62-yard march. The Trojans drove deep in Panthers' territory early in the fourth quarter before Parker picked off Jacobs and ran untouched for a 64-yard touchdown to give Fouke a 26-14 cushion.

Parkers Chapel pulled within 26-21 on Jacobs' 37-yard touchdown pass to running back Ryan Simpson with 5:51 left in the game, but the Trojans never got the ball back as Fouke ate up the remaining time on its next possession.

