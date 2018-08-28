Sections
Fourth homicide in 3 days reported in Pine Bluff by Clara Turnage | Today at 8:18 p.m.

Pine Bluff police officers are investigating a fourth homicide in just over 72 hours after a man was fatally wounded in a residential area Tuesday.

Department spokesman Officer Richard Wegner said Tuesday that an unidentified man was fatally shot in the chest. It was not yet clear if the man was inside the residence or near it at the time of the shooting. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m., Wegner said, but had to wait until they received a search warrant to enter the house.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but Wegner said he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The identity of the man will not be released until his next-of-kin have been notified. This is the fourth homicide in three days following two shootings on Monday and one early Sunday morning.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

More headlines

