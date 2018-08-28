Jacksonville police officers guard an area Monday, near the scene of a fatal shooting at The Jacksonville Landing on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Florida video game tournament was known to barely speak to fellow gamers and sometimes exhibited an erratic playing style, according to other competitors, who were baffled that their virtual sport could lead to bloodshed.

Authorities say 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore specifically targeted fellow gamers, killing two people and wounding nine others before fatally shooting himself Sunday at the Madden NFL 19 tournament at a riverfront mall in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville sheriff's office identified the victims Monday as 22-year-old Elijah Clayton of Woodland Hills, Calif., and 28-year-old Taylor Robertson of Giles, W.Va.

"It just doesn't make sense why he would do it," gamer Shay Kivlen, 21, of Seattle, said Monday in an interview. "In Madden, you never get so mad at a loss that you would want to do that."

Relatives of Clayton read a statement to reporters in Jacksonville. A cousin, Brandi Pettijohn, said the family was "devastated by yet another senseless act of gun violence." She said Clayton "did not believe in violence. ... He never even had a fistfight."

Pettijohn said Clayton made a good living playing in video game tournaments and was saving money for college.

Katz opened fire inside a gaming bar connected to a pizzeria at The Jacksonville Landing, a collection of restaurants and shops along the St. Johns River. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference Monday that Katz used at least one handgun in the attack, and that he carried two, both of which were purchased legally in Baltimore from a licensed dealer.

Video surveillance of the shooting shows Katz walking past other patrons at the pizzeria and heading to a back room where the tournament was hosted before he opened fire.

Such tournaments can involve high stakes. The Jacksonville tournament had $5,000 in prize money to divide among the top finalists. Kivlen said some gamers rely on that money to make ends meet.

But Kivlen and other competitors insisted most players take losses in stride and, even with cash on the line, still view it as being just a game.

"No one deserves to die over playing a videogame, you know?" said Derek Jones, 30, who traveled from Santa Fe, N.M., to compete in Jacksonville. "We're just out here trying to win some money for our families and stuff."

Jones said he was sitting on a back patio outside the tournament venue when he heard the gunshots. He jumped a fence and ran, leaving behind his backpack and cellphone.

"You know, I'm glad I lost today," Jones said. "Because if I'd won, I would have been in that game bar right then playing a game and not paying attention. And he could have come, and I'd probably be dead right now."

Jones said he knew Katz by the gamer tags he used online -- often "Bread" or "Sliced Bread" -- and had played against him but had never spoken to him personally. Kivlen said that even when Katz showed up at in-person competitions, he never seemed to socialize and would brush off attempts at conversation.

"We've always known he was a little off and stuff just because he wasn't social at all," Kivlen said, adding that Katz's odd behavior extended to his game play.

"He would do kind of weird stuff online that other people wouldn't do," Kivlen said. "He would catch a ball and just start jumping out of bounds and stuff when he could have gotten more yards, just hurting himself. I don't know what he was doing."

After losing his single-elimination game Sunday, Kivlen said, he left to take a nap at his hotel about 20 minutes before the attack. He was watching a live stream of the tournament online when the gunfire erupted.

The nine people wounded by the gunfire were all in stable condition Sunday after being taken to hospitals. Two others were injured in the rush to flee the gunfire, Williams said.

Officials at University of Florida Health Jacksonville said Monday that the hospital was treating two of the wounded. Sujeil Lopez, mother of one of the wounded, said during a news conference at the hospital that her son was shot three times -- once in the chest near the nipple, once in his hip and once through his hand near his right finger and thumb.

Investigators were looking into an online video that appeared to capture the scene right before the shooting began, Williams said. A red dot that appears to be a laser pointer is visible on the chest of a player seconds before the first of about a dozen gunshots rings out.

The Associated Press obtained the divorce filings from Katz's parents, which say that, as a teenager, Katz was twice hospitalized in psychiatric facilities and that he was prescribed anti-psychotic and anti-depressant medications.

The records show Katz's parents disagreed deeply on how to care for their troubled son. Katz's father claimed his estranged wife was exaggerating symptoms of mental illness as part of the couple's long-running and acrimonious custody battle. They divorced in 2007.

Information for this article was contributed by Brendon Farrington, Tamara Lush, Michael Biesecker, David McFadden and staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 08/28/2018