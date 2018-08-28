Sections
Gunman robs woman of purse as she was entering Little Rock home, police say by Maggie McNeary | Today at 10:41 a.m. 0comments

A 44-year-old Little Rock woman was about to walk into her home Saturday night when a gunman walked up and demanded her purse, according to a police report.

She told officers she was outside the front door of her residence in the 2300 block of Valentine Street when she was approached by a stranger holding a handgun shortly before 10 p.m.

The gunman pointed his weapon at her and said “Give me your purse,” a report from the city's Police Department states. The 44-year-old handed the robber her black purse, which contained money, her Medicare card an and ID card, she told authorities.

After taking the bag, he ran south on Valentine Street toward West 24th Street, police said.The victim was not hurt.

The robber was described as a 15- or 16-year-old boy wearing a black tank top, black shorts and red or orange sneakers.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

