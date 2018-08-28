A gunman who tried to enter a Little Rock bank Monday morning was stopped by a locked door, police said.

A teller at Simmons Bank at 7401 Cantrell Rd. told authorities she saw an individual outside who was carrying a purple gift bag and had a bandana over his face and a gun in his front waistband around 8:40 a.m.

She kept the door to the building magnetically locked, stopping a possible aggravated robbery, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve Moore said Tuesday.

After the gunman couldn’t get into the bank, he “casually” made his way south behind the Edwards Food Giant shopping center at 7507 Cantrell Road, according to the report. The 36-year-old bank employee was not injured, and the individual never pointed the weapon at her or fired it, the report states.

He was described as a black male who stood about 6 feet 2 inches tall and wore a black hoodie, black jeans and tan hiking boots.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.