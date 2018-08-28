Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Wally Hall What's in a Dame Email newsletters Weather Traffic Recruiting Guy Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Authorities: Gunman who tried to enter Little Rock bank stopped by locked door by Maggie McNeary | Today at 2:04 p.m. 0comments

A gunman who tried to enter a Little Rock bank Monday morning was stopped by a locked door, police said.

A teller at Simmons Bank at 7401 Cantrell Rd. told authorities she saw an individual outside who was carrying a purple gift bag and had a bandana over his face and a gun in his front waistband around 8:40 a.m.

She kept the door to the building magnetically locked, stopping a possible aggravated robbery, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve Moore said Tuesday.

After the gunman couldn’t get into the bank, he “casually” made his way south behind the Edwards Food Giant shopping center at 7507 Cantrell Road, according to the report. The 36-year-old bank employee was not injured, and the individual never pointed the weapon at her or fired it, the report states.

He was described as a black male who stood about 6 feet 2 inches tall and wore a black hoodie, black jeans and tan hiking boots.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas native says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling
by The Associated Press
Talks with Canadian officials expected after U.S.-Mexico deal
by The Associated Press
Arkansan accused of kidnapping girlfriend after running her car off road
by Jaime Dunaway
Astronaut-in-training quits NASA for first time in 50 years
by The Associated Press
Robbed after being called to help someone locked out of vehicle, roadside assistance worker tells Little Rock police
by Brandon Riddle
ADVERTISEMENT