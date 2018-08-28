Little Rock police: Armed robbers forced couple to get out of SUV at stop sign, took vehicle

Two people were forced out of their vehicle early Tuesday by armed and masked robbers who drove away in their SUV, Little Rock police said.

The victims — a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both from Warren — told officers they were stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Pine Cone Drive and Reck Roads when two gunmen approached.

The robbers told them to get out of the 2014 black Toyota 4Runner with a license number of 495TRF, the report states, and then drove away.

The 29-year-old said his wallet containing $370 was also taken.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.