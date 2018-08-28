Sections
Little Rock police: Armed robbers forced couple to get out of SUV at stop sign, took vehicle by Jillian Kremer | Today at 12:02 p.m. 0comments

Two people were forced out of their vehicle early Tuesday by armed and masked robbers who drove away in their SUV, Little Rock police said.

The victims — a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both from Warren — told officers they were stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Pine Cone Drive and Reck Roads when two gunmen approached.

The robbers told them to get out of the 2014 black Toyota 4Runner with a license number of 495TRF, the report states, and then drove away.

The 29-year-old said his wallet containing $370 was also taken.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

