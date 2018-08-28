LR man charged in knife attack

A Little Rock man attacked two people with a knife Sunday, causing serious injury to one, according to authorities.

Jeroni Billingsly, 22, went to a house on Republic Lane on Sunday armed with a knife, according to a police report.

Billingsly began arguing with Christopher Greer and stabbed him in the left wrist, causing "serious physical injury" the report said. Billingsly also swung the knife at a woman who was at the house, according to the report.

Officers charged Billingsly with felony first-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault and transferred him to the Pulaski County jail. Billingsly was no longer listed on the jail's roster as of Monday evening.

Officers say man pointed gun at car

A convicted felon pointed a rifle at a car full of people in Little Rock on Sunday, according to arrest reports.

Little Rock officers arrested Ryan Cody Hymes, 35, on Sunday on charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons, driving with a suspended license and six counts of aggravated assault, the report said. Officers listed no cause for the threat in the arrest report.

The report said Hymes pointed the rifle at a car with at least six people inside near Lancaster Road, though it did not say he fired the gun. Officers found the rifle when they stopped Hymes, according to the report.

Officers transported Hymes to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Monday in lieu of $15,000 bond.

