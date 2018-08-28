Man fatally shot in third Pine Bluff killing in 48-hour span, police say

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Pine Bluff, marking the city’s second killing that day and third homicide in less than 48 hours, police said.

There was no immediate indication whether any of the homicides were considered related.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of South Poplar Street, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

There, authorities found 26-year-old Corey Pitts lying unresponsive in the street. He was then taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting appeared to have been the result of an altercation between Pitts and a 29-year-old man who was later questioned in the case.

The man’s name did not appear in online records for the Jefferson County jail as of Tuesday.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, 36-year-old Antonio Brown was found unresponsive at a residence in the 2600 block of West 34th Avenue in Pine Bluff. He later died at the scene. Two minors and 27-year-old Carolyn Cole were also hurt.

Police say another man, 29-year-old Raymond Buchanan, was fatally shot around 10:15 a.m. Sunday after up to four people approached him in the area of 19th Avenue and Amis Street. At least one fired shots, according to authorities.

Buchanan was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and died shortly after going into surgery, officers noted.

Fifteen homicides have been recorded in Pine Bluff this year, according to police figures.