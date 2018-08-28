FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris no longer has to hear questions about who will be his starting quarterback.

Morris finally provided an answer Monday when he named redshirt sophomore Cole Kelley as the Razorbacks' starter for Saturday's season opener against Eastern Illinois.

But Morris added the long-anticipated announcement doesn't mean Kelley will hold the starting job all season.

"By no stretch of the imagination is this saying this is a lifetime contract," Morris said. "I shared that with Cole last night -- 'You don't have a lifetime contract. Your job is to get the ball in the end zone.' "

Morris said Ty Storey, a redshirt junior who has split first-team snaps with Kelley since last spring, also will play on Saturday.

"We just felt like for the decision-making ... going into this first game that Cole had earned that right to start," Morris said. "Doesn't say that he's the finisher, but he's the starter.

"Ty is going to play. Regardless of if Ty would have started, Cole was going to play. Whoever is going to be in that second spot, they have to get ready for their time if it should arise or continue to go about preparing in case of an injury.

"I'm excited to see what Ty can do out there."

Kelley is far more experienced than Storey, who has played in two career games -- against Florida A&M and Mississippi State last season -- without attempting a pass.

Last season Kelley played in nine games, including four starts in place of injured Austin Allen. He completed 87 of 151 passes (57.6 percent) for 1,038 yards and 8 touchdowns with 3 interceptions. He also had two rushing touchdowns.

Kelley was suspended for last season's game against Mississippi State after being arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

"One thing that I shared with Cole is that everything matters," Morris said. "You're the face of the program, whoever the starter is.

"It's a big deal to play football for the University of Arkansas. It's a bigger deal to be the starter for the University of Arkansas. We let him know the responsibilities that come along with that."

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said naming a starter was a long process.

"We just felt like the last two weeks Cole really was the more consistent one and really led his team in every situation he had, led his team to points," Craddock said. "We just felt at this time Cole was the right guy to go with."

Craddock said Kelley's size (6-7, 258 pounds), arm strength and toughness are pluses.

"Cole's not afraid to stand in there," Craddock said. "Not to say that the other guys are afraid, I'm just saying that one of his strengths when you turned on the tape from last year when he did play, he's standing in there taking some good, big hits. ... He's got a knack for getting other guys going and getting his guys in the end zone."

Redshirt freshman Daulton Hyatt and true freshmen Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones were listed as the co-No. 3 quarterbacks behind Kelley and Storey.

"They all got substantial reps through the course of camp," Morris said. "They all did some really good things and I'm really proud of all of them."

Craddock said he appreciates how the quarterbacks have continued to support each other.

"We're extremely close in that room," Craddock said. "Ty was cheering for Cole and Cole was cheering for Ty, and everybody was cheering for everybody.

"That was one of our goals coming into the season. We wanted to be the tightest group on the team and I think we've done that to this point. I don't expect it to change now that we've named a starter."

