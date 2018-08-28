YANKEES

Injured players making progress

NEW YORK — The surging New York Yan- kees appear to have help on the way.

All-Star slugger Aaron Judge participated in baserunning and fielding drills for about a half hour Monday at Yankee

Stadium under the watchful eye of team staff, and Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius also made progress in their New York, which is a season-best 36 games over .500.

“Just gradually starting to introduce some baseball-type activities,” Manager Aaron Boone said of Judge.

“It feels like, hopefully, he’s improving a little bit.”

The towering right fielder has not swung a bat since July 26, the night he fractured his right wrist after being drilled by Kansas City’s Jakob Junis. Judge is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBI.

Sanchez, on the shelf since July 24 with a strained right groin, began a rehab assign- ment with Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday night and homered in his first at-bat. Despite sporting a.188 batting average with 14 homers in what has been a disappointing sea- son for the 25-year old catcher, a rejuvenated Sanchez could provide another major power threat down the stretch.

Out for a week with a left heel contusion, Gre- gorius hit off a tee Monday and was set to see a doctor. The steady shortstop is hitting .270 with 22 home runs and 74 RBI.

PHILLIES

Waiver claim on Bautista placed The Philadelphia Phillies made an attempt Monday to strengthen their depth before the final month of the season, as they put in a waiver claim for Jose Bau- tista of the Mets, according to a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

The Phillies have to come to terms with the Mets on a trade for the veteran.

Bautista, 37, has a .708 OPS this season in 338 plate appearances with the Braves and Mets. He has been mostly a corner outfielder and would likely be just a bat off the bench for the Phillies.

The Phillies have until Sept. 1 to acquire any players who would be eligible for their postsea- son roster. Bautista played in two postseasons with Toronto, the team with which he blos- somed into one of baseball’s premier power hitters as he made the All-Star Game each year from 2010-15.

MARINERS

Gonzalez placed on DL

SAN DIEGO — The Seattle Mariners have placed left-handed starter Marco Gonzales on the 10-day disabled list with a strained neck muscle.

Seattle announced the move during its off-day Monday before starting a two-game series with San Diego. Gonzales was scheduled to start the second game of the series with the Padres on Wednesday. He’s the second starter in Seattle’s rotation currently on the disabled list, although leftyJamesPaxtonisexpectedtoreturnsome- time during a four-game series with Oakland this weekend.

Outfielder Guillermo Heredia was recalled from Class AAA to take Gonzales’ spot. The DL stint is retroactive to Aug. 24.

Gonzales was one of Seattle’s top starters for the first four months of the season, but has been awful in August. Gonzales is 0-4 with a 10.35 ERA in his last 4 starts.

Gonzales is 12-9 with a 4.32 ERA in 25 starts this season.

MLBPA

New litigation expert hired

NEW YORK — The Major League Baseball Players Association has hired longtime sports law attorney and litigator Bruce Meyer as senior director of collective bargaining and legal.

Meyer will focus on negotiation and enforce- ment of the collective bargaining agreement and report to MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark, who announced the hire Monday. Meyer has advised players’ unions in basketball, football and hockey, most recently working the past two years under former MLBPA executive director Don Fehr with the NHL Players’ Association.

Baseball’s current collective bargaining agree- ment went into effect in 2017 and runs until December 2021. Clark said Meyer’s decades of protecting and advancing player rights makes him uniquely qualified for the role.

Fehr thanked Meyer for serving the NHLPA. The NHL or NHLPA can reopen CBA talks in September 2019.

Photo by AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge talks during a media availability before the All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Miami.