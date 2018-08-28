BEAVER LAKE

Crappie can be caught with crank baits or jigs.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said they are biting jigs fished close to brush 15 to 25 feet deep. Trolling with crank baits is also working.

Catfish are biting well on sunfish or hot dog chunks. Lots of catfish weighing 10 to 12 pounds have been caught.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are hitting with top-water lures early. Try jig and pigs or plastic worms later in the day. Rig the worms on a shaky-head or drop-shot rig.

Crappie and walleye are biting crank baits trolled 25 feet deep. Flathead catfish are biting well on sunfish. For stripers, fish from Rocky Branch park to the dam with shad or brood minnows 20 to 30 feet deep.

BEAVER TAILWATER

Tom Steinke at Beaver Dam Store said trout fishing is good. Power Bait is working well. Midges are the best flies.

Power generation is typically in the afternoon so morning wade-fishing conditions are good.

On the lake side of Beaver Dam, smallmouth bass are hitting top-water lures at first light along points. Work points with plastic worms later in the day. Striped bass are biting 20 to 30 feet deep on brood minnows or shad.

LAKE FAYETTEVILLE

David Powell at the lake office said crappie and catfish are biting near the public dock. Use jigs 4 to 6 feet deep for crappie. Go for catfish with nightcrawlers or glow worms. Black bass are biting plastic worms, spinner baits and crank baits, but most fish are small.

LAKE SEQUOYAH

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said fishing is slow. He recommends using stink bait or liver for catfish. Try worms four feet deep for bluegill.

BELLA VISTA

Hook, Line and Sinker reports bluegill are biting crickets or worms 10 to 15 feet deep at all Bella Vista lakes. Try top-water lures for black bass early. Use plastic worms or deep-diving crank baits later in the day.

SWEPCO LAKE

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing with top-water lures has improved. Best fishing is at first light and last light. Try plastic worms two to 20 feet deep for bass after sunrise.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Stroud recommends using soft-plastic grubs or tube baits for black bass.

EASTERN OKLAHOMA

Stroud recommends using big plastic worms at Lake Eucha to catch black bass. Try deep-diving crank baits for daytime fishing.

TABLE ROCK LAKE

Missouri Department of Conservation reports good largemouth bass fishing in the James River arm on tube baits in watermelon colors. Try top-water lures for bass at first light. Catfish are biting well on nightcrawlers or sunfish. Bluegill are biting crickets or small jigs.

Sports on 08/28/2018