Police: 20-year-old man killed in two-vehicle wreck in Arkansas

A 20-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in northeast Arkansas, state police said.

Police say James R. Ray was traveling south around 1:50 p.m. in Jonesboro on Southwest Drive at Kellers Chapel Road when his 2013 Honda hit an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet.

Ray, a Jonesboro resident, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Craighead County coroner’s office, according to authorities.

The Chevrolet’s driver, 19-year-old Kerri L. Love of Jonesboro, was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.

The weather was described as fair and roads were said to be dry.

At least 310 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police data.