When panic broke out at a high school football game in War Memorial Stadium Saturday night, what began as a few dozen people running from what they believed to be gunshots quickly turned into thousands of frightened fans flooding stadium exits -- many without even knowing what the danger was.

The reason so many people believed that a shooter was in the stadium -- and that they were in immediate danger -- is fairly simple, psychology professor David Schroeder said. Schroeder's research topics includes aggression, conflict, group processes, persuasion and social influence.

"Because of all of the mass shootings, I think people's thresholds have come down," said Schroeder, professor emeritus in the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's Department of Psychological Science.

"We are much more willing to make the judgment that this is serious, something bad is going to happen."

Authorities have said that a fight, falling barricades and the firing of a stun gun prompted the crowd of more than 38,000 at the annual Salt Bowl game between Bryant and Benton high schools to flee the stadium, leaving seven people with minor injuries and separating families in the exodus. The game was called in the third quarter because of the panic.

After the Las Vegas shooting in 2017 left 59 people dead and 851 injured, after the Orlando, Fla., nightclub shooting in 2016 left 50 dead and 53 injured and after the recent, violent spate of school shootings, the thought that a shooter was in War Memorial Stadium becomes easier to believe, Schroeder said.

Each year since 2013, the FBI has released statistics on active-shooter incidents in the United States. The 2013 report revealed that between 2007 and 2013, the average number of mass shootings per year rose from 6.5 to 16.5. In the most recent report, there were 50 active shooter incidents in 2016 and 2017 -- an average of 25 per year.

In the past three years, the record for casualties from a mass shooting has been broken -- twice.

This increase, Schroeder said, has made the idea of a mass shooting happening anywhere more plausible.

Saturday night -- less than 24 hours before a shooting at a fantasy football tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., would make national headlines -- Schroeder said many things happened to the Salt Bowl crowd.

Initially, Schroeder said there had to have been an impetus. Someone in the crowd hears a loud noise; someone else sees a group of people running for the stadium gates. On the individual level, Schroeder said each person must decide "What was that?" and "What does it mean?"

"If they make the judgment that it's a signal of danger, 'What am I going to do about it?'" Schroeder said. "What you end up with is everybody looking at everybody else and hoping someone will know what to do."

And once one person runs, everybody runs, Schroeder said.

"Everybody makes the same wrong decision because someone did the wrong thing first," he said. "The people on the other side of the stadium did not hear the barrier fall. They define it on what the other people are doing, whether they were right or not."

This mass exodus, however, can turn into a dangerous and deadly stampede, Schroeder said. When 38,000 people try at once to squeeze through a dozen gates, or rush through hallways, people can meet all manner of injuries from falling, being stepped on or shoved.

"Now you have real danger," Schroeder said.

Once a stampede starts, it's hard to stop, as any cowboy will tell you. Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann said Monday that when thousands of people are running and screaming, it's nearly impossible to slow them down enough to assure them nothing is wrong. What starts off as a ripple, he said, can quickly grow into a tidal wave.

"Fear really drives a lot of people to do things that they didn't expect to be able to do," Spann said. "I'm not sure what can be done. When the crowd took a breath, as soon as they took a breath, we started moving people back in the stadium. But you had to wait for that pause."

As many in the crowd panicked, Spann said Bryant Elementary School Principal Mark Scarlett tried to calm them from the announcer's booth. Spann said Scarlett updated the crowd on what officials knew, what was going on and advised them to return to their seats.

This was the right move, Schroeder said.

The easiest way to stop or prevent a panic, he said, is to give people real information before they can assume the crowd around them is responding appropriately.

If it is not immediately possible to communicate with the crowd, Schroeder said the next best course of action would be to control the flow of people.

"I don't know that there's a way to stop the running, but what's really important at that point is coordinating the escape," he said. "What usually happens is everybody just jams the door, essentially closing it and no one gets out."

Instead, if an officer or authority figure can take control of the exit and allow just one or a few people through at a time, Schroeder said more people escape and the crowd is forced to calm down or pause long enough to understand what is happening around them.

The most obvious way to control such an event, however, is to prevent it, Schroeder said.

Spann said security officers were checking purses and using metal-detecting wands to scan fans entering the stadium Saturday night.

"The thing is, you can't check a fight at the gate," Spann said.

Spann said Monday that a team of Benton and Bryant police officers, Saline County sheriff's deputies and officials from both schools met to discuss what had happened at the stadium and what could be done to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Spann said his agency -- which oversees the stadium -- will review the current safety protocols at War Memorial after getting the report from Monday's meeting. Any changes made to the stadium's safety protocol as a result of Saturday night will be released this week, he said.

At the beginning of the melee that reportedly started the panic, a security officer confiscated a stun gun that had been "dry fired" at least twice, according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department and Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.

No firearms or weapons are allowed in the stadium -- even those belonging to advanced concealed-carry license holders -- and Schroeder said that's a good thing.

Though the idea of allowing advanced concealed-carry license holders to take weapons to the stadium has come up and was at one time approved by the state Legislature, Schroeder said the presence of more guns only presents more danger.

"People will start shooting and they won't know who they're shooting," he said. "It's scary to think, in a classroom or crowded stadium, where may those bullets end up."

Steve Jackson, who with his wife and stepdaughter fled the stadium Saturday night, said he has a concealed-carry license but left his weapon at home.

"They have to search people better," Jackson said. "The law says don't carry, so I left it at home. The problem is, not everybody is going to do that. You can't trust everybody to do that."

