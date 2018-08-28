BASKETBALL

WKU visiting UA in December

Western Kentucky’s men’s basketball team will play the Universi- ty of Arkansas on Dec. 8 in Walton Arena, according to the Hilltop- pers’ schedule released Monday. Rick Stansbury, who previously coached at Mississippi State, is now Western Kentucky’s coach.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU duo earns SBC honors

Arkansas State University’s Tatum Ticknor and Ellie Watkins were named the Sun Belt Conference’s defensive player of the week and setter of the week Monday.

Ticknor picked up 45 digs for a 5.0 per-set average to lead the Sun Belt after the first weekend of play. The sophomore libero had at least 10 digs in each of the team’s three matches with a high of 21 against Rice in three sets for a 7.0 per set average. Additionally, she handed out 12 assists and had two aces.

Watkins led the league with a 10.75 assists per-set average after she had out 86 assists in the Red Wolves’ 2-1 weekend at the Memphis Invitational. She was named to the all-tournament squad and recorded a high of 37 assist in the 3-0 victory over Memphis on Saturday night. The junior also had 9 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks, and 2 aces over 3 matches.

GAC names players of the week

Ouachita Baptist University’s Adrianna Nolly and Harding Uni- versity’s Rachel Heussner were named the offensive player and setter of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Nolly had 12 kills against LeMoyne-Owen and 20 kills against Alabama-Huntsville. Heussner was named to the Tarleton State Invitational All-Tournament team in helping the Lady Bisons go 3-1. She averaged 11.44 assists per game game against Tarleton State, Southwest Baptist and Midwestern State.

UAFS Stoops wins Heartland award

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith setter Taylor Stoops was named setter of the week by the Heartland Conference on Monday. Stoops averaged 9.75 assists and 2.42 digs per set in her Lady Lions debut. She had a weekend-high of 41 assists in the Lady

Lions’ sweep of New Mexico Highlands. MEN’S SOCCER

Williams Baptist’s Torres earns AMC award

Henrique Torres of Williams Baptist was named American Mid- west Conference player of the week on Monday.

Torres scored three goals in Williams Baptist’s 8-2 victory over Jarvis Christian (Texas).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Williams Baptist’s Spears wins weekly honor

Carlee Spears of Williams Baptist was named the offensive play- er of the week by the American Midwest Conference on Monday. Spears had three goals in Williams Baptist’s 4-4 tie against

Jarvis Christian.

TRACK AND FIELD

UALR names new track coach

Jonathan Behnke, formerly of Oakland University, was named the new track and field and cross country coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Monday.

Behnke joins the Trojan staff after serving as a member of the Oakland University track and field staff since 2006 in a variety of roles. Most recently, he served as the Grizzlies’ interim head coach since March of 2018, guiding Oakland’s men’s program to their first conference championship at the 2018 Horizon League Outdoor Championships.

During his 12 seasons in Oakland, Behnke coached 37 confer- ence champions in 13 different events and played a key role in helping lead the Grizzlies to five Horizon League Cross Country Championships from 2015-17, including three consecutive for the women from 2015-17.

Behnke was a three-year standout at Lake Superior State in Marie, Mich., setting school records in the 800 meters in both indoor and outdoor seasons and was a two-time all-conference performer in the event.