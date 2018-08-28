To any real fan, a hamburger is never just a burger. Rather, it’s a work of art, passionately thought out and painstakingly executed. A great burger is the very extension of the grill master’s identity, the perfect blend of meat for flavor and just enough fat to keep it juicy and rich, flavored with the right mix of spices. Top that beauty with colorful vegetables, a slathering of sauce and maybe — just maybe — your own homemade pickles, and most of us would call it a masterpiece.

But what about the bun?

Hamburger buns are surprisingly easy to make — most of the time is spent waiting for the dough to rise — and you can’t beat the flavor.

For the recipes, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.