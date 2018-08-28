Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Wally Hall What's in a Dame Email newsletters Weather Traffic Recruiting Guy Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Style: Baking your way to better burgers Today at 11:32 a.m. 0comments

To any real fan, a hamburger is never just a burger. Rather, it’s a work of art, passionately thought out and painstakingly executed. A great burger is the very extension of the grill master’s identity, the perfect blend of meat for flavor and just enough fat to keep it juicy and rich, flavored with the right mix of spices. Top that beauty with colorful vegetables, a slathering of sauce and maybe — just maybe — your own homemade pickles, and most of us would call it a masterpiece.

But what about the bun?

Hamburger buns are surprisingly easy to make — most of the time is spent waiting for the dough to rise — and you can’t beat the flavor.

For the recipes, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Robbed after being called to help someone locked out of vehicle, roadside assistance worker tells Little Rock police
by Brandon Riddle
Man fatally shot in third Pine Bluff killing in 48-hour span, police say
by Brandon Riddle
Trump takes on Google in complaints about social media
by The Associated Press
Arkansas native says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling
by The Associated Press
Little Rock police: Armed robbers forced couple to get out of SUV at stop sign, took vehicle
by Jillian Kremer
ADVERTISEMENT