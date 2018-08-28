FAYETTEVILLE — Public dove hunting in Northwest Arkansas will be available in fields of the Wedington Wildlife Management Area west of Fayetteville when dove season opens Saturday morning.

Three fields are along Arkansas 16, said Richard Bowen, area wildlife biologist with the

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. One field is 10 acres and two are four to five acres. Another field is along Krie Road, off Wedington Blacktop Road, south of Arkansas 16.

Sunflowers have been planted in the fields, but their growth hasn’t been good, Bowen said. Before the season, plans are to mow and disk the fields to scatter sunflower

seeds and top-sow the ground with winter wheat.

Bowen has been out to the fields and reports seeing a “decent” number of mourning doves.

Dove season runs Saturday-Oct. 28, and Dec. 8-Jan. 15. The daily limit is 15 mourning or white-winged doves. There’s no limit on Eurasian collared doves.