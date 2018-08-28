Highly recruited forward and University of Arkansas target Chris Moore will start a very busy fall schedule with an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

He and his parents plan to arrive in town Friday for the 48-hour visit.

"I saw most of the campus last year and I just hope [I see things] I've never seen before," the junior said. "You know surprise me a little bit."

Moore, 6-6, 210 pounds, of West Memphis has 25 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma State, Memphis, Ole Miss, Auburn, Tulsa, SMU, TCU and others while drawing interest from North Carolina, Kentucky and others.

Coach Mike Anderson, associate head coach Melvin Watkins and the UA staff have made Moore feel like he's priority.

"It's really about the relationship they're building with me," Moore said. "They check on me everyday, Coach Watkins especially."

Moore averaged 14 points and 7 rebounds while leading the Blue Devils to a 29-4 record and Class 6A state runner-up while being named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Sophomore of the Year .

Moore will make an unofficial visit to Ole Miss on Sept. 14, an official visit to Auburn on Sept. 22, an unofficial visit to Memphis on Oct. 6, an unofficial visit to North Carolina for Midnight Madness on Oct. 12 and an official visit to Kentucky for the Blue-White game on Oct. 19.

Moore plans to take his other two official visits after his high school season and Florida, Ole Miss, Iowa State, Miami are some of the schools vying for the last two trips.

He led the Arkansas based 16-under Woodz Elite to a 35-4 record and the No. 1 ranking nationally. Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift, who coached the 16-under squad, said Moore was easily the team MVP.

"I think he's the first person on everybody's game plan," Swift said. "This is the guy that we have to slow down. Not only can he score inside the paint against bigger players now he's so comfortable catching the basketball anywhere on the perimeter and taking that thing to the rack ... but also with the ability to be under control and make the right decisions when they take away his path to the rim."

Swift said Moore's ability to grab a defensive rebound and lead the fast break is another strength.

"He would take it the length of the floor and make the right decision almost every time," Swift said.

The Arkansas coaches liked how Moore improved his game during the last part of the summer.

"They said they love my motor and my versatility," Moore said. "They were telling me during our last two sessions of the year [they] liked how I had developed me game."

Moore, who's projected to grow 3-4 more inches, doesn't have a timeframe for making his college decision.

"I'm taking [things] day-by-day really and weighing my options and just being patient with it, being real patient," Moore said.

The Hogs are selling Moore on the benefits of staying in-state to play his college basketball.

"That's what I like," Moore said. "I can stay close to my family instead of them having to travel across the country to watch me play. They can be there right beside me the whole time. My family is really what I depend on. With them in the crowd it gives me an extra boost. I have to do it for my family. That's my motivation everyday."

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 08/28/2018