White House flag again at half-staff

The flag flies at half-staff atop the White House on Monday after- noon in remembrance of the late Sen. John McCain. Facing criticism, President Donald Trump on Monday signed a proclamation to keep the flag lowered until McCain’s burial.

WASHINGTON -- White House officials again lowered the American flag atop the building to half-staff Monday afternoon after widespread criticism for ending the tribute to Sen. John McCain just one day after he died.

President Donald Trump declared his order "a mark of respect" for McCain, R-Ariz., who died Saturday at 81 after a 13-month struggle with brain cancer.

"Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain's service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment," Trump said in a statement.

The lowering of the flag and the statement on Monday came after White House officials had raised the flag earlier in the day, prompting bipartisan calls from Congress to lower the flag again. U.S. code calls for flags to be lowered in the event of the death of a member of Congress "on the day of death and the following day," but presidents have the power to issue proclamations extending that period.

At federal buildings around Washington, some flags had continued to fly at half-staff, while a growing number were raised until the order Monday afternoon.

Governors across the country have issued their own proclamations to lower the flag. In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Sunday declared that flags will remain at half-staff until sunset Sunday, the day of interment.

Senate leaders have pushed to have flags remain at half-staff until McCain, a former Navy pilot, is buried in the cemetery on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered state flags to be lowered in honor of McCain until his burial Sunday.

In a tweet Monday morning, Matt House, a spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said that Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had asked the Department of Defense to "provide necessary support so that U.S. flags on all government buildings remain at half mast through sunset on the day of Senator McCain's interment."

David Popp, a spokesman for McConnell, confirmed McConnell's involvement, saying it was a standard request when a senator dies. McCain served two terms in the House and six terms in the Senate.

McConnell paid tribute to McCain on Monday by recalling their own legislative battles while echoing the late senator's belief that there's more that unites than divides Americans.

Speaking from the Senate floor, McConnell said that while McCain served the state of Arizona in Congress, "he was America's hero all along."

He spoke near McCain's desk in the Senate, which has been draped in black and topped with a vase of white roses. And outside the building that housed his longtime office, impromptu memorials had begun to take shape, including flowers and a white Navy hat.

MEMORIAL SCHEDULE

Plans taking shape Monday called for McCain to lie in state Wednesday in the Arizona Capitol on what would have been his 82nd birthday.

A funeral will be conducted Thursday at North Phoenix Baptist Church in Arizona with former Vice President Joe Biden speaking. Biden and McCain served together in the Senate.

In Washington, McCain will lie in state Friday in the Capitol Rotunda with a formal ceremony and time for the public to pay respects. The president said he had requested that Vice President Mike Pence speak during the Capitol Hill services.

On Saturday, a procession will pass the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and arrive for a funeral at Washington National Cathedral. Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are expected to speak at that service. Trump said he had asked Chief of Staff John Kelly, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and national security adviser John Bolton to represent his administration at the service.

A private funeral is planned for Sunday afternoon at the Naval Academy Chapel followed by a private burial at the academy cemetery. Trump said he had authorized military assistance for the funeral and burial.

Trump was not invited to any of the funerals. People close to McCain and the White House said the family had requested that Trump stay away from the week's services and ceremonies.

Rick Davis, the former presidential campaign manager for McCain who is serving as a family spokesman, said that the family is focusing on the outpouring of support from around the world instead of "what one person has done or said" about the funerals or about raising or lowering the U.S. flag.

"The entire focus of the McCain family is on John McCain," Davis said. "There really is no room in the McCain family today to focus on anything but him."

POLITICS AND THE FLAG

Flag policy has long been a priority for Trump. When evangelist Billy Graham died on Feb. 21, the president issued an order that day that U.S. flags around the world be lowered on the day of his interment in March.

Trump has also targeted players in the National Football League who kneel during the playing of the national anthem in a silent protest for civil rights, saying their actions were disrespectful to the flag and the U.S. military.

In 2015, Trump criticized Obama for not lowering the flags soon enough after a shooting in Chattanooga, Tenn., in which five military members were killed. Obama issued a proclamation in honor of the Chattanooga victims after Republicans criticized his inaction.

Trump, however, was similarly criticized this year for his delay in honoring the victims of a shooting in a newsroom in Annapolis, Md., on June 28. Trump's order for flags to be flown at half-staff was issued on July 3.

It was not immediately clear that the flag at the White House was initially raised Monday at the direction of the president, or if the flag is automatically fully raised per U.S. code absent a presidential proclamation to fly it at half-staff.

"Flag custom is always political by definition," said Charles Spain, a director at the Flag Research Center. "The president has the ability to just reach out" and lower the flag.

In 2009, after the death of Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., Obama ordered flags to fly at half-staff for five days. As was the case with Graham, that order extended well beyond the White House to include U.S. embassies and military installations around the world.

Obama issued similar orders for the late Sens. Daniel Inouye of Hawaii, Robert Byrd of West Virginia and Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania.

Until Monday's statement and order to lower the flag, there had been no White House statement honoring McCain. Trump instead expressed condolences via Twitter on Saturday night. His tweet offered his "deepest sympathies and respect" to McCain's family, but it made no mention of McCain's storied service in the military and in the Senate.

A left-leaning veterans' group, VoteVets, tweeted early Monday morning that "Donald Trump is a pathetic, thin-skinned, self-centered, low-class, petty coward" for not lowering the flag for McCain.

And the American Legion, the nation's largest wartime veterans service organization, called on Trump to treat McCain with more reverence.

"On behalf of The American Legion's two million wartime veterans, I strongly urge you to make an appropriate presidential proclamation noting Senator McCain's death and legacy of service to our nation, and that our nation's flag be half-staffed through his [interment]," Denise Rohan, the group's national commander, said in a statement.

ROCKY RELATIONSHIP

Trump and McCain had a bitter relationship that lasted through McCain's final days.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Trump had rejected the advice of top aides who advocated for an official statement that gave the decorated Vietnam War POW plaudits for his military and Senate service and called him a hero.

Marc Short, Trump's former legislative director, said the president faced "a little bit of a situation of a Catch-22" when deciding how to respond to McCain's death, saying the media would criticize the president no matter what he did.

"If the president put out a flowery statement about John McCain's life, the media would criticize it and say it's not consistent with the other things he's said in the past, and it would become a story about the president," Short said during an appearance on CNN. "I think it's actually respectful of the president to give it space and distance and to allow the family its opportunity to celebrate John McCain's life."

Several White House aides echoed Short, saying Trump was in a no-win situation and vetoed a statement partly because he didn't want to seem disingenuous.

Short, however, said he personally considers McCain "an American hero who served our country nobly."

Throughout McCain's battle with brain cancer, Trump continued to snub him, including at a recent appearance in which the president declined to say McCain's name when signing a bill that was named for the senator. During his presidential campaign, Trump famously said McCain was "not a war hero" despite McCain's years as a POW who was tortured in Vietnam. McCain's plane was shot down over Hanoi in 1967 during a bombing run.

"He's not a war hero," Trump said in July 2015. "He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured."

Throughout Trump's presidency, McCain did not hesitate to speak candidly about policy differences with Trump, including the president's friendly posture toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump also publicly complained about what turned out to be McCain's final vote in the Senate last summer, blocking the so-called skinny repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare. In a Cabinet meeting this month, Trump said, "We actually got rid of Obamacare except for one vote ... so we are doing it piecemeal."

During an event Monday morning in the Oval Office on trade with Mexico, Trump was asked by a reporter about his thoughts on McCain's legacy. Trump did not respond. He was silent later when reporters tried again during a meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Earlier Monday morning, Trump made no mention of McCain on Twitter as he addressed other matters.

Trump praised former NFL running back Jim Brown for having said he plans to support Trump's re-election in 2020. And the president praised professional golfer Tiger Woods for not criticizing him when a reporter interviewing Woods at a weekend tournament told him that people were threatened by Trump's immigration policies.

When the reporter then asked Woods, "What do you say to people who might find it interesting that you have a friendly relationship with him?" Woods replied, "He's the president of the United States. You have to respect the office."

As for McCain, he issued a posthumous statement delivered through a top aide. Analysts said the statement was a rebuttal of Trump-era politics, although McCain never mentioned the president by name.

Historians noted that one sentence -- "We are citizens of the world's greatest republic, a nation of ideals, not blood and soil" -- was a refutation of extreme right-wing groups in the United States. "Blood and soil" is a German nationalist slogan dating to the 19th century that has been revived by the alt-right and white nationalist movement in the United States.

Members of an honor guard stand watch Monday outside the Phoenix mortuary that's holding the body of Sen. John McCain.

James Olsen (left) and his brother Ted Olsen pay tribute to Sen. John McCain on Monday at a makeshift memorial outside McCain's office in Phoenix.

