Beckham highest-paid WR

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is now the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver. A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday the team agreed to a five-year contract extension

with the three-time Pro Bowler. While terms were not disclosed, the deal with the 25-year-old, 2014 first-rounder is

worth about $95 million with $65 million guaranteed. Beckham’s $19 million average salary would top the $17 million earned by Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His $95 million deal also tops the $82.5 million deal receiver Mike Evans has with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Beckham, who missed most of last season with a broken left ankle, was scheduled to make $8.4 million in the final year of his rookie contract.

WR Lee out for season The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without their top receiver for the second consecutive year. Coach Doug Marrone said Marqise Lee will have season-ending knee surgery and be placed on injured reserve. Lee, who led the team in receptions in 2017, was carted off the field Saturday night after Falcons cornerback Damontae Kazee delivered a helmet-first hit to his knee. Lee fumbled on the play, but it was overturned because Kazee was flagged for leading with his helmet. It’s the second time in as many years that it’s happened to Jacksonville. The Jags lost No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson to a knee injury in last year’s regular-season opener. Robinson signed with Chicago in free agency.

Raiders, Steelers trade The Oakland Raiders have traded receiver Ryan Switzer and a sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a fifth-round pick. Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that the trade means Dwayne Harris will start the season as Oakland’s kick and punt returner. The Raiders originally acquired Switzer in a deal from Dallas for 2016 second-round pick Jihad Ward. Switzer fell behind other receivers on Oakland’s depth chart and became expendable. Switzer played 16 games as a rookie for Dallas in 2017. He averaged 25 yards per kickoff return, ranking third. He also returned a punt for a TD.

Sumlin dismisses linebacker

Arizona transfer linebacker Santino Marchiol has been dismissed from the team after a video surfaced of him appearing to use a racial slur to describe former teammates at Texas A&M. Wildcats Coach Kevin Sumlin said during his Monday news conference that Marchiol is no longer with the team, but did not give a specific reason why. The Dallas Morning News reported last week that a video showed Marchiol using a racial slur to describe teammates while he was at Texas A&M. Marchiol transferred to Arizona this

year after Sumlin left the Aggies to take the job in Tucson. Marchiol told USA Today last week that he was given cash on two occasions by a Texas A&M assistant coach to entertain recruits on official visits. Texas A&M is investigating the claims.

George transfers to Pitt Former Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. has transferred from Michigan to Pittsburgh. Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi said Monday that George has enrolled at the school and joined the team. Narduzzi said it is not immediately clear if the son of former NFL quarterback Jeff George will be eligible to play this season. George played in 11 games for Illinois in 2016 and 2017, throwing for 1,743 yards, 11 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He left the Illini as a graduate transfer in the spring and chose Michigan after visiting with the Panthers. George practiced with the Wolverines during training camp. Pitt is set at starting quarterback, with sophomore Kenny Pickett to make his second college start when the Panthers host Albany on Saturday.

LSU to go with Burrow

LSU has named Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow as its starting quarterback when the No. 25 Tigers open their season Sunday night against No. 8 Miami in Dallas. Tigers Coach Ed Orgeron said the competition between Burrow and sophomore Myles Brennan was “tight,” and he would have been fine starting either. Orgeron added he won’t hesitate to switch between the two should one falter. Orgeron said Burrow has demonstrated a strong work ethic, “true leadership and an ability to command of the offense.” Burrow is a graduate transfer with two years of NCAA eligibility remaining. He played in 10 games as a backup at Ohio State, completing 29 passes for 287 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards and 1 TD.

GOLF

Sources: FedEx Cup changes

The Associated Press has learned the PGA Tour is putting the final touches on a revamped FedEx Cup for next year. Five people aware of the discussions tell the AP a cash bonus would be awarded to the player leading the FedEx Cup after the regular season. That would be followed by a new scoring format at the Tour Championship to decide the FedEx Cup champion. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the PGA Tour has not announced the change, and because there are still loose ends. The biggest change is at the Tour Championship. The people say the No. 1 player in the FedEx Cup will open the Tour Championship at 10-under par, and the starting scores to par will be staggered for the rest of the 30-man field. The winner will be the FedEx Cup champion, and the bonus is expected to be more than the current $10 million prize. The change eliminates the divided attention from one player winning the Tour Championship and another winning the FedEx Cup.

BASKETBALL

Spurs standout Ginobili retires at 41

Manu Ginobili retired at age 41 Monday after a “fabulous journey” in which he helped the San Antonio Spurs win four NBA championships in 16 seasons with the club.

The left-handed guard with the quick move and sure shot had a pro career that lasted 23 seasons in all, starting with stints in Italy and his native Argentina. He came to San Antonio in 2002 and formed what was a “Big 3” with the Spurs, alongside Tim Duncan and Tony Parker.

That era is now officially over: Duncan has been retired, and Parker elected this summer to sign with the Charlotte Hornets.

Ginobili, the No. 57 pick in the 1999 draft, averaged 13.3 points and 3.8 assists in 1,057 regular-season games. He was a two-time All-Star and was the league’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2008.

“Today, with a wide range of feelings, I’m announcing my retirement from basketball,” Gino-

bili wrote on Twitter in making the announcement. “IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It’s been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my

wildest dreams.” Ginobili teamed with San Antonio Coach Gregg Popovich for 135 playoff victories, the

third-most for any player-coach combo in NBA history.

The only two with more? Popovich and Duncan won 157, and Popovich and Parker won 137.

Only two players have more than 800 rebounds, 800 assists and 300 three-pointers in their playoff careers — Ginobili and LeBron James.

Ginobili’s final game was April 24, when the Spurs were ousted from the Western Conference playoffs by the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. San Antonio lost the series 4-1.

