FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas defensive back Ryder Lucas and receiver Mike Woods will be suspended for the season opener against Eastern Illinois on Saturday, Coach Chad Morris said on Monday.

Lucas, a senior, was arrested July 31 and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. Woods, a true freshman, was arrested July 14 and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Morris said the two will serve a one-game suspension "for now."

Lucas plays on kickoff and punt coverage. He led the Razorbacks in special teams tackles the last two seasons with 12 in 2017 and 13 in 2016.

Woods has been one of the standout receivers in training camp.

In depth

Offensive lineman Dalton Wagner, who underwent an appendectomy two weeks ago, is listed as second-team right tackle behind Brian Wallace.

Chad Morris said Wagner returned to practice Sunday. Redshirt freshman Shane Clenin is listed as the starting left tackle, where Wagner had been working before he became ill.

Senior Michael Taylor, who played in two games last season, is listed as a starting defensive end along with Randy Ramsey.

"Consistency and just his relentless work ethic," Morris said of Taylor's starting spot.

Ramsey has missed several practices due to a tight hamstring with backup Gabe Richardson getting a lot of work with the starters. The other backup end is Dorian Gerald, a junior college transfer.

"You'll see as we do the rotation we have defensively, these guys are going to play and play substantially," Morris said. "It's just this guy's going to start the first snap and from there we'll probably go by series."

McTelvin Agim and Armon Watts are listed as co-starters at defensive tackle.

Junior receiver Chase Harrell, a graduate transfer from Kansas, missed several practices with a hamstring injury, but he is listed as a second-teamer behind La'Michael Pettway.

Craddock said Harrell's 6-4, 215-pound frame and physicality helped him make the depth chart.

"He showed a lot of progress in the eight practices he got reps in," Craddock said. "Unfortunately, he then got a little hamstring deal. He's feeling better and it's kind of day-to-day with him. We think he will be able to play. He really wants to play.

"He learned the offense really fast and did a good job of studying. We're very excited about having Chase here."

Fresh take

Arkansas' depth chart includes four true freshman backups with safeties Joe Foucha and Myles Mason, linebacker Bumper Pool and offensive lineman Noah Gatlin.

Knocked it out

Matt Trantham, a UA senior associate athletic director who oversees capital projects, took a tour of the new $160 million north end zone expansion with reporters Monday morning with a smile on his face. The game-day operational sections of the renovations will be ready for Saturday's 3 p.m. season opener and the administrative offices for the department will not be far behind.

"Never a doubt," Trantham said, grinning. "It was too important to get it done. Obviously there's anxiety. You can't control weather, other things like materials arriving on time, various mishaps that can happen. But for the most part, we knew we were going to get it done."

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said fans were "blown away" during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the addition Saturday. He also announced that the five-level project, which includes a lower concourse that wraps around the entire stadium, stayed within budget at $160 million.

Starting point

Chad Morris said he's pleased with how far the Razorbacks have come on offense during preseason practice.

"We've come a long way offensively in a short period of time," he said. "We're nowhere near a finished product. I want to get that out. We've gotten better. We've gotten better every day.

"But I'm excited to get a starting point this Saturday, not just from an offense, but a defense and special teams unit. At least a spot that we know we can grade from and move forward from."

Sports on 08/28/2018