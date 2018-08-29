2 more inmates die at Arkansas prison, official says, bringing week's toll to 5

Joe Harris, left, and Donovan Cobbs are shown in these Arkansas Department of Correction photos.

Two inmates were found unresponsive in their cells Wednesday morning at the state’s highest security lockup, an Arkansas official said, raising the total number of deaths at the prison this week to five.

The deaths at the Varner Unit are under investigation by the Arkansas State Police, but Jim DePriest, the chief attorney for the Department of Correction, said it would “not surprise” officials if the deaths are determined to be drug-related.

DePriest identified the prisoners who died Wednesday morning as Donovan Cobbs, 26, who was serving a 10-year sentence for robbery; and Joe Harris, 55, who was serving a life sentence for aggravated robbery.

Three other men died Sunday and Monday morning. Edward Morris, 34, was pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m. Sunday, DePriest previously said. Stephen Kantzer, 38, and Marlon Miles, 41, were pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The state prison system has struggled to stem the flow of drugs, especially a volatile form of synthetic marijuana known as K2, into prisons over recent years.

According to internal reports, corrections officers found suspected K2 near the body of an inmate who died over the weekend.

Miles and Morris were housed in separate cells at Varner Supermax, the state's highest-security lockup, officials previously said. Kantzer was housed in general population at the other side of Varner, which is 28 miles south of Pine Bluff off U.S. 65 in Lincoln County.

In response to the five deaths, DePriest said the department was conducting a unit-wide “shake-down” at Varner in hopes of finding and seizing illicit drugs.

Close to a dozen other inmates have been treated at Varner for suspected drug-related illnesses in recent days, according to the spokesman.

