20-year-old Arkansas woman arrested in city's 4th homicide in 3 days

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in Tuesday night's fatal shooting in Pine Bluff, the city's fourth killing reported in three days.

According to a news release from the city's Police Department, officers were called a residence in the 2800 block of West 40th Avenue shortly after 6:15 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they heard "yelling and screaming" from inside the home and found 20-year-old Jamonte Smith lying in the residence with a gunshot wound and bleeding from his mouth and chest, the release states.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

At the scene, officers spoke with 20-year-old Lecole Wilson, who was arrested after an interview with detectives at the police station, according to authorities. ST faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Records show the Pine Bluff resident remained in the Jefferson County jail Wednesday morning, and no bail had been set.

The release states that a handgun "believed to be the murder weapon" was found at the home.

The death is the 16th homicide reported in the city this year and the fourth reported in three days.

Fewer than 24 hours earlier, officers were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday to a shooting in the 2800 block of South Poplar Street, where they found 26-year-old Corey Pitts lying unresponsive in the street, according to a news release from the department.

Police said Pitts appeared to have been shot once during an altercation with a 29-year-old man. The man was questioned but had not been arrested as of Tuesday.

The shooting came on the heels of another case of fatal gunfire that occurred around 1 a.m. Monday. That's when Antonio Brown, 36, was found at a residence in the 2600 block of West 34th Avenue.

Another man, Raymond Buchanan, 29, was fatally shot around 10:15 a.m. Sunday after as many as four people approached him in the area of 19th Avenue and Amis Street.

There was no immediate indication that any of the homicides were related.

Nineteen killings had been reported in the city by this time last year, and 29 were reported for all of 2017.