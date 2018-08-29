St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, left, answers questions after the team announced Mike Shildt, right, as manager, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS -- Thrilled with the results, the St. Louis Cardinals thanked Mike Shildt.

The Cardinals took off the interim tag from Shildt's title and promoted him to full-time manager through 2020, a reward for steering the team back into postseason contention after replacing the fired Mike Matheny.

"Why now? We could have waited but we feel like the time is right," President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said Tuesday at Busch Stadium. "As we stated from Day One, we would use this time to really see how he handled the job. We just felt like we could not do better. Mike has shown he can do the job. Mike checks a lot of boxes along the way."

In danger of missing the playoffs three years in a row for the first time since the late '90s, the Cardinals had gone 26-12 since July 15 entering Tuesday's play -- the most wins in the majors during that span. A 19-5 mark in August put them into the top spot in the NL wild-card standings.

"I have been given a lot of credit for what's happened in the past six weeks," Shildt said. "I appreciate it, but I cannot accept it. The players make the plays and run the bases. They are a special group, and I'm glad to be a part of it."

The Cardinals were 47-46 when Matheny was fired a day before the All-Star break.

"The team's focused, high-level style of play under Mike is a standard that his teams consistently displayed during his prior years in the minors, and it has continued here at the major-league level," Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said. "We've won, certainly, but he's got great relationships with the players. We all watch the games and my observation is, I think his game strategy is excellent."

The 50-year-old Shildt, who never played in the minors or majors, joined the Cardinals organization in 2004. He spent most of that time managing in the minors and was a member of the major league coaching staff the past two seasons.

Shildt became the 50th manager in franchise history when he was given the job on an interim basis.

Second baseman Kolten Wong has seen a difference, especially since the switch in the dugout.

"Shildt's been really good at letting us play our own game and letting us play the way we want to play. That's the biggest thing," Wong said last week after a sweep at Dodger Stadium. "We have so many different personalities and different guys in this clubhouse. You just have to allow people to be themselves and eventually people are going to mesh together."

Cardinals closer Bud Norris said Shildt is an easy guy to play for.

"Most guys are comfortable with him," Norris said. "He has a relationship with every last person on this team and even around the clubhouse on a personal level, and he can communicate with everybody. The fact that he cares about you personally off the field, and he cares about you on the field is a big part of that. You just feel warm when you're around him."

Photo by AP/COLIN E. BRALEY

The St. Louis Cardinals took off the interim tag title from Mike Shildt (shown) and promoted him to fulltime manager through 2020. The Cardinals have gone 27-12 since July 15 — the most victories in the majors during that span.

Photo by AP/MARK J. TERRILL

Mike Shildt (right) was named full-time manager of the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Entering Tuesday, the Cardinals were 26-12 since Shildt took over for Mike Matheny, who was fired July 15.

Sports on 08/29/2018