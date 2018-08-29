Tomoyuki Sugimoto, a Japanese tourist who was detained by North Korea, arrives Tuesday at an airport in Beijing before heading to Tokyo.

Man arrested in N. Korea back in Japan

TOKYO -- A Japanese man released by North Korea after being accused of an unspecified crime arrived back in Japan on Tuesday, officials and reports said.

Tomoyuki Sugimoto, who was arrested in early August, had been in North Korean custody during an investigation into the alleged offense. The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday that the country decided to be lenient and expel him for humanitarian reasons.

Reports said Sugimoto arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday night on a flight from Beijing. Reporters waiting in the arrival area were unable to see him, apparently because he was escorted out through a different exit.

Without mentioning Sugimoto by name, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono confirmed that a Japanese man held by North Korea had been in Beijing on Tuesday and that officials planned to interview him. Kono declined to give details.

Kyodo News said Sugimoto confirmed his identity to its reporters who were on the same Air Koryo flight out of Pyongyang, North Korea's capital.

Sugimoto, believed to be a videographer, was arrested in North Korea's western port city of Nampo, where he may have been suspected of filming a military facility, according to earlier reports. Kyodo, quoting an unidentified Japanese government official, said Sugimoto was on a North Korea tour arranged by a China-based travel agent.

Rebels readying gas attack, Russia says

MOSCOW -- Russia on Tuesday again accused Syrian rebels of preparing a chemical attack that Moscow says will be used to justify a Western strike against Syrian troops.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Tuesday that the al-Qaida-linked Levant Liberation Committee is preparing the attack in the northern Idlib province, and that it would be filmed by first-responders known as the White Helmets, who Russia has accused of fabricating past attacks.

Western countries and independent analysts say Syrian government forces have conducted several chemical weapons attacks over the course of the seven-year civil war. Alleged chemical attacks in 2017 and earlier this year led the U.S. to launch punitive strikes against Syrian forces.

Russia is a close ally of the Syrian government, which denies ever using chemical weapons. The Syrian government has been sending reinforcements toward Idlib for weeks ahead of an expected offensive against the last major rebel stronghold in the country.

S. Sudan opposition rejects peace deal

JUBA, South Sudan -- South Sudan's opposition parties have rejected what was supposed to be the final version of the peace agreement with the government, threatening to destabilize an already fragile process.

On Tuesday, opposition leader and former Vice President Riek Machar and the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, the umbrella group for the splintered opposition parties, refused to initial the document in Khartoum, the capital of neighboring Sudan where the peace talks are being held, said state-run Sudan News Agency.

Earlier this month South Sudan celebrated when both sides signed a power-sharing agreement and it appeared to signal an end to the country's five-year civil war, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

The opposition is contesting several outstanding issues in the most recent version of the agreement, including how many states South Sudan should have and their boundaries as well as security arrangements.

South Sudan's government said it will not support a new proposal.

"They should sign because there's no other alternative to solve the political problems in the country without signing the peace agreement," government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said.

China argues against Burma sanctions

BEIJING -- China said Tuesday that it isn't blocking action by the United Nations on the issue of Muslim Rohingya refugees, but that it doesn't believe sanctions or criticism of Burma's government will help resolve the crisis.

Foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying's comments came a day after investigators working for the U.N.'s top human-rights body said Burmese military leaders should be prosecuted for genocide against the Rohingya.

China is a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council with veto power over whether the issue will be brought before the International Criminal Court. It has been reticent about condemning Burma's government during the crisis.

Hua said China believes the Rohingya issue has a complex historical, religious and ethnic background, and China wishes to play a "constructive role" in finding a proper solution.

"You said China blocked the relevant U.N. discussions or actions; I cannot agree with you," Hua said in response to a question at a daily ministry briefing. "We don't think unilateral sanctions or criticisms would help with settling the issue."

More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled into neighboring Bangladesh over the past year to escape a Burmese government crackdown that followed rebel attacks on security and police posts.

Photo by AP/ALTAF QADRI

Rohingya refugees sell vegetables Tuesday at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh, where they have lived since fleeing Burma during a crackdown by government forces last year.

A Section on 08/29/2018