A former Arkansas high school basketball coach arrested last year while driving a bus of students pleaded guilty to two charges Friday, according to court documents.

Kevin Kyzer, 51, was sentenced to five years of probation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor and 10 days in county jail for the charge of driving a commercial vehicle while he had a 0.04 blood alcohol concentration, a sentencing order said.

An Arkansas State Police trooper stopped Kyzer east of Altus on Interstate 40 on Dec. 29 and found he was driving a Lamar School District bus with nine students inside, according to an arrest warrant.

Kyzer was arrested and taken to the Franklin County jail, authorities said, and a breath test revealed that his blood alcohol concentration was 0.52.

A parent called to report Kyzer, a pre-sentence screening report said. An investigator noted that Kyzer said he drank a "few shots" of 100-proof vodka in the early morning before he drove the students.

Kyzer was a Lamar boys basketball coach at the time of his arrest. A Lamar School District employee said Monday that Kyzer no longer works at the district.

State Desk on 08/29/2018