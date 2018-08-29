Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Wally Hall What's in a Dame Email newsletters Weather Traffic Recruiting Guy Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-coach sentenced; drove bus impaired by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:21 a.m. 0comments

A former Arkansas high school basketball coach arrested last year while driving a bus of students pleaded guilty to two charges Friday, according to court documents.

Kevin Kyzer, 51, was sentenced to five years of probation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor and 10 days in county jail for the charge of driving a commercial vehicle while he had a 0.04 blood alcohol concentration, a sentencing order said.

An Arkansas State Police trooper stopped Kyzer east of Altus on Interstate 40 on Dec. 29 and found he was driving a Lamar School District bus with nine students inside, according to an arrest warrant.

Kyzer was arrested and taken to the Franklin County jail, authorities said, and a breath test revealed that his blood alcohol concentration was 0.52.

A parent called to report Kyzer, a pre-sentence screening report said. An investigator noted that Kyzer said he drank a "few shots" of 100-proof vodka in the early morning before he drove the students.

Kyzer was a Lamar boys basketball coach at the time of his arrest. A Lamar School District employee said Monday that Kyzer no longer works at the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

State Desk on 08/29/2018

Print Headline: Ex-coach sentenced; drove bus impaired

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Canada optimistic on trade
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
President says tech firms rig searches
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
Mexico praises trade deal
by JOSHUA PARTLOW THE WASHINGTON POST
Arkansans recall McCain's resolve
by Frank E. Lockwood
Kansans arrive to find Dogpatch dark
by Bill Bowden
ADVERTISEMENT