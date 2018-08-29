Neil Erisman understood the increasing popularity of wrestling in Arkansas even while he was coaching on the East Coast.

"Wrestling is rising in the state," Erisman said. "I just saw the opportunity. This is a great place and a great community. I'm excited to be a part of it."

Erisman, a former assistant coach at North Carolina, will lead the state's first NCAA Division I program in fall 2019 as the first head coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Erisman was hired in June to become the Trojans' first wrestling coach. On Tuesday, he was officially introduced to local media and supporters at a news conference at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, where the wrestling team will compete.

UALR Athletic Director Chasse Conque said Erisman has been outstanding to work with during his first two months on the job.

"He's truly had to hit the ground running," Conque said. "When you start a program at the Division I level from scratch, there's a lot that goes into it.

"Neil's been out there recruiting and putting a staff together. He's been working through all of the basic things we need to have before competing next fall."

While with the Tar Heels, Erisman coached Atlantic Coast Conference champions Evan Henderson (149 pounds) and Ethan Ramos (174).

Erisman also was a graduate assistant coach at his alma mater Oklahoma State from 2011-2013 under John Smith, and an assistant coach at Stillwater (Okla.) High School in 2013-2014.

Erisman was a four-year letterman at Oklahoma State and was a Big 12 Conference champion at 157 pounds. He compiled a 150-5 record at DeSoto High School in Kansas, and was a state and cadet national champion.

Little Rock Catholic wrestling Coach Paul Mammarelli said he expects Erisman to do well.

"He has the pedigree and the history," Mammarelli said. "He comes from a program we all love and respect, Oklahoma State University. For Greg to bring him in as one of the candidates says a lot.

"I'm 100 percent sure that he can build a program. He's done that in the past at the institutions he's been at."

Two things Erisman said he's working on as he builds the program are recruiting and relationships, but winning isn't taking a back seat.

"Make no mistake about it, winning is a big part of what we're going to do," Erisman said.

The fall signing period is Nov. 12-15, according to the NCAA. Conque said 9.9 scholarships are available for the wrestling program.

Erisman said a key item recruits are looking at with the Trojans is wanting to be a part of the inaugural season.

"They're all interested in being the first," Erisman said. "First graduate, first All-American, first national champ. That sounds pretty good to most people. If it doesn't, I just move on down the road."

No conference has been announced yet for UALR, but Conque said discussions are ongoing.

Arkansas Wrestling Academy founder and longtime state wrestling figure Greg Hatcher pledged $1.4 million to secure funding for UALR's program. Groundbreaking for the school's new wrestling facility, which is 16,000 square feet and named for Hatcher, will begin this fall.

Hatcher is excited about Erisman, but also for the high school wrestlers who have a Division I school in their state for the first time.

Other schools in Arkansas that have wrestling programs include Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock, Lyon College in Batesville, Central Baptist College in Conway, Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, University of the Ozarks in Clarksville and Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge.

"They have a Division I program they can go to," Hatcher said. "If we get into a really good conference, this could be as good of a place to go in the country if you're from this part of the country."

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette

Neil Erisman

Sports on 08/29/2018