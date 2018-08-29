Sections
Former Hog QB leads Van Buren to victory Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments

With former University of Arkansas quarterback Casey Dick coaching in his first game, Van Buren snapped a 15-game losing streak with a 48-33 victory against longtime rival Alma at Airedale Stadium in Alma.

The victory also snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Airedales. Van Buren finished last season 0-10 and dropped the final five games of 2016. The Pointers’ last victory was Oct. 7, 2016.

Christian Morrow completed 21 of 32 passes for 219 yards with a touchdown for the Pointers. Gary Phillips also completed all three of his passes for 75 yards and two scores.

Van Buren’s Brayden Rivas rushed for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries. He also caught eight passes for 71 yards. Logan Humphries hauled in four passes for 71 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown.

Van Buren led 32-13 at halftime.

— Harold McIlvain II

