Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA -- Vince Velasquez was aggressive at the wrong time.

Velasquez, a pinch-running pitcher, was called out for leaving second base early while tagging up, resulting in a game-ending double play that gave the Washington Nationals a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

After Aaron Nola outpitched Max Scherzer for the second time in six days in a matchup of National League Cy Young Award contenders, the Phillies watched Washington rally for three runs in the ninth to take a 5-3 lead.

Wilson Ramos got Philadelphia within a run with a pinch-hit double in the bottom half, and Velasquez ran for the catcher. Greg Holland relieved and retired Jorge Alfaro on a fly ball to center, with Velasquez moving to third as the potential tying run. Velasquez slid past the bag but wasn't tagged.

The Nationals, however, appealed that Velasquez left too soon, and he was called out. A replay upheld the ruling.

"I wasn't nervous. I was trying to put pressure on the outfielder," Velasquez said.

Manager Gabe Kapler told Velasquez after the game he should've stayed on second.

"He's an inexperienced runner who gave us a valiant effort," Kapler said. "He got overzealous."

Anthony Rendon hit a go-ahead, two-run home run off Pat Neshek (1-1) in the Nationals ninth. The Nationals trailed 3-2 when Bryce Harper drew a leadoff walk from Tommy Hunter. Neshek surrendered Rendon's 17th home run, and Washington added another run on an error after Ryan Zimmerman hit his third double of the game and stole third.

"I was just trying to see a pitch to hit," Rendon said about connecting on a 1-2 slider.

It was the latest gut-wrenching loss for the Phillies, who are 6-13 since Aug. 8 and fell 4½ games behind NL East-leading Atlanta.

"It's a super difficult loss to swallow," Kapler said. "I don't worry about this group. They're tenacious and resilient."

Alfaro and Odubel Herrera hit home runs off Scherzer to hand Nola a 3-0 lead. But poor defense and a shaky bullpen blew it.

Nola gave up 2 runs -- 1 earned -- and 4 hits, striking out 8 in 7 innings. He threw eight dominant innings in Philadelphia's 2-0 victory at Washington on Thursday.

Koda Glover (1-2) tossed a scoreless eighth for the win.

CARDINALS 5, PIRATES 2 Jose Martinez and Tyler O'Neill homered, rookie Jack Flaherty pitched seven innings and host St. Louis beat Pittsburgh in Mike Shildt's first game since being promoted to full-time manager. The Cardinals have won six of seven and are 20-5 in August. The Pirates have lost eight of 10.

REDS 9, BREWERS 7 Jose Peraza started Junior Guerra's rough outing with a two-run home run, and host Cincinnati withstood Christian Yelich's first multi-home run game for a victory Tuesday night, extending Milwaukee's fade in August.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 5, WHITE SOX 4 Pinch-hitter Neil Walker connected for a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and host New York rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat Chicago. Aaron Hicks hit a tying home run in the eighth, and rookie Miguel Andujar also had a two-run shot to help the Yankees win for the ninth time in 11 games.

INDIANS 8, TWINS 1 Carlos Carrasco struck out 11, pitching host Cleveland past Minnesota. Carrasco (16-7) allowed four hits in 7 2/3 innings. He is tied for second in the majors in victories, one behind Luis Severino of the Yankees.

ATHLETICS 4, ASTROS 3 Nick Martini hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and visiting Oakland defeated Houston, snapping the Astros' six-game winning streak. The A's moved within 1½ games of the AL West-leading Astros. Ramon Laureano drew a one-out walk from Roberto Osuna (1-2), Jonathan Lucroy singled and Martini followed with his double.

ORIOLES 12, BLUE JAYS 5 Josh Rogers won his major league debut, Tim Beckham hit a three-run home run and host Baltimore rolled over Toronto.

ROYALS 6, TIGERS 2 Jakob Junis held visiting Detroit to six hits in his first career complete game, Adalberto Mondesi homered to spur a five-run frame and Kansas City beat Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 8, MARLINS 7 J.D. Martinez scored when Miami shortstop JT Riddle threw away a potential double-play ball in the ninth inning, lifting visiting Boston over Miami. Boston snapped a three-game skid and avoided its first four-game losing streak of the season.

BRAVES 9, RAYS 5 Pinch-runner Adam Duvall scored the tiebreaking run on a delayed dash from third base in Atlanta's four-run eighth inning, and host Atlanta beat Tampa Bay to snap the Rays' eight-game winning streak.

DODGERS 8, RANGERS 4 Manny Machado drove in four runs, Brian Dozier hit his 20th home run of the season and visiting Los Angeles beat Texas for its fourth consecutive victory.

Sports on 08/29/2018