An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officer needed treatment at a hospital after he was knocked unconscious during a fight with a teen at a Dollar General store, authorities said.

The officer, whose name and age were not released, responded at 12:30 p.m. Monday to a suspicious person reported at the store at 2331 Arkansas 124 in Russellville, according to a news release from the Pope County sheriff's office.

Deputies said they found the officer after someone called 911 to report the officer was unconscious after an altercation with a man, later identified as Jay Burgess.

Burgess, 19, fled the area on foot and was caught about two hours later near a home in the 3000 block of the state highway, the release said.

Records show the Dardanelle resident was arrested and booked into the Pope County jail on charges of second-degree battery on a law enforcement officer and several misdemeanor offenses. He remained in jail Tuesday with no bail set.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

State Desk on 08/29/2018