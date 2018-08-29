Hogs draw a line

FAYETTEVILLE -- Johnny Gibson remembers when the Arkansas Razorbacks were known for not giving up sacks.

It isn't ancient history, though it might seem that way considering the University of Arkansas allowed 35 sacks each of the past two seasons to rank 106th and 109th nationally.

"We know what we've done in the past, and we know it's not been too long ago where we were the 'best offensive line in the SEC,' " said Gibson, a fifth-year senior guard from Dumas. "We've been working to get back to that status of not giving up all those sacks."

The Razorbacks were second nationally with fewest sacks allowed in 2013 with eight in 12 games, then ranked 13th and 10th in 2015 and 2016 when they allowed 14 sacks each season in 13 games.

Arkansas' 35 sacks last season were even worse than the 35 in 2016 because the Razorbacks played one fewer game. The average sacks per game rose from 1.08 in 2014 and 2015 to 2.69 in 2016 and 2.92 in 2017.

"The years we gave up 14 sacks, we know that the number has gone up," Gibson said. "But every day we're working on our technique. We've been working on identifying getting to the right spots and knowing who we're supposed to block.

"That number of sacks that we've been giving up is going to go down -- for sure."

The Razorbacks will unveil a Spread offense when Coach Chad Morris makes his debut against Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

"We're trying our best this year to not go down as having one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the SEC, and this type of offense we run is going to help," receiver Jared Cornelius said. "We react quickly off a lot of pressures and things the defense does.

"If you bring a blitz, we might throw a little ball right behind you."

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said pass protection is a team concept.

"Everybody wants to talk about the offensive line," Craddock said. "You've got to have guys making plays on the field. You've got to have guys running routes get open. You've got to have running backs in protection, too."

Sophomore quarterback Cole Kelley needs to get the ball out quickly as well if the defense is bearing down on him.

"I don't really remember last season," Kelley said. "I'm trying to focus on this season to be honest with you.

"It's a different offense. I think it benefits our offensive line very well."

With Morris and Craddock at SMU last season, the Mustangs were 48th in fewest sacks allowed with 23 for 144 lost yards. Four of those sacks came in Louisiana Tech's 51-10 victory in the Frisco Bowl after Morris left for Arkansas.

In SMU's 12 regular-season games, the Mustangs allowed an average of 1.6 sacks.

"Knowing what to do with the ball, being able to check your protections the right way," Morris said of keys to limiting sacks. "Those are things that, as you progress in this offense, [you start] understanding where your answers are to get that ball out."

Eastern Illinois Coach Kim Dameron -- a 30-year defensive assistant coach, including Ole Miss' safeties coach from 2008-10 -- watched a lot of SMU tape to prepare for the Razorbacks. He's expecting a lot of run-pass option for the quarterback and quick passes.

"Chad's never had an offense that gives up a lot of sacks, for a couple reasons," Dameron said. "One, they get the ball out of the guy's hands, and then quarterback-wise they give him quite a few options.

"It's not a drop-back and sit in the pocket type offense. It's not really even a play-action over the top as much. I'll be honest with you, even if we hit their quarterback, I'm not sure we can get him on the ground."

Kelley is 6-7 and 258 pounds.

"I don't know if I've ever played a quarterback that big before," Dameron said. "Well, I guess I did when I was at Ole Miss. [Auburn's] Cam Newton was a pretty big kid."

Gibson is among three returning starters on Arkansas' offensive line, along with seniors Brian Wallace and Hjalte Froholdt, but the left side will have two first-time starters in redshirt freshmen Shane Clenin and Kirby Adcock.

"I feel good," Craddock said. "Those guys have worked extremely hard and deserve the opportunity to play."

Froholdt has 25 career starts the past two years, all at left guard. He moved to center in preseason practice.

"Hjalte being the leader up front and moving to center and making all of our calls, I feel really good about that," Craddock said. "He's played a lot of ball. He's seen a lot of fronts and has done a good job."

Gibson said the combined 70 sacks allowed the past two seasons fire up the offensive line.

"That's a big motivator," Gibson said. "We're ready to get back and show everyone it's not going to be like that again.

"We've been working to make sure we can be a strong point and be a leadership group for this team. That's what we're going to strive for the entire season."

Sad sacks

Arkansas has allowed 35 sacks each of the past two seasons after being among the top teams nationally in fewest sacks allowed in 2013-2015.

YEAR GAMES SACKS-YDS SACKS PER GAME FBS RANK

2013 12 8-75 0.67 2nd

2014 13 14-104 1.08 13th

2015 13 14-92 1.08 10th

2016 13 35-264 2.69 106th

2017 12 35-197 2.92 109th

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Sports on 08/29/2018